Arsenal ‘offensive has already begun’ to seal sensational £256m triple swoop from Real Madrid

Arsenal are plotting an ambitious move to bring in a trio of Real Madrid players in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners are likely to end the season as Premier League runners-up for a third successive season after their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace earlier this week means Liverpool are now a point off winning the title.

But Arsenal are already concentrating most of their efforts on winning the Champions League with Mikel Arteta’s side facing Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

Their impressive performances against Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage will have only enhanced their reputation among players around Europe.

And Arsenal are already looking ahead to the summer transfer window as the Gunners board looks to provide Arteta with the tools he needs to challenge on all fronts next term.

The latest rumour from Spanish publication Fichajes claims that Arsenal ‘want to sign three Real Madrid stars’ in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners want Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Guler with Arsenal ‘determined to strengthen several of their squad’s core areas, have begun exploring the possibility of persuading Real Madrid to part ways with this talented trio next summer’.

Fichajes adds:

‘The London club’s interest comes at a delicate time for Madrid, where uncertainty over Carlo Ancelotti’s future and recent sporting frustrations have opened the door to possible squad changes. In this context, Arsenal wants to get ahead of the competition and take advantage of any opportunity to negotiate. ‘Camavinga is the profile that best fits the needs of the Gunners’ midfield, especially given the potential departures of Jorginho and Partey. The Frenchman, in addition to his youth and potential, brings tactical versatility, making him a valuable option. In attack, the English club is keeping an eye on Rodrygo, a player with experience on the big stage and proven quality, although his price tag and status at Madrid make his departure a difficult one. ‘The third name on the table is Arda Güler. At just 20 years old, the Turk hasn’t had much continuity in the Spanish capital, but his talent is unquestionable, and those in London believe he could explode under Arteta’s tutelage. ‘Despite the real interest, the deal doesn’t look easy. Madrid doesn’t need to sell and would only consider parting ways with one of them for a high fee. Arsenal, however, is willing to try. The offensive has already begun.’

If Arsenal complete all three of those deals for Rodygo (€150m), Camavinga (€70m) and Guler (€80m) it will likely set them back around €300m (£256m).