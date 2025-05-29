According to reports, one Arsenal deal is ‘on’ as they step up their efforts to sign a new striker during this summer’s transfer window.

It is common knowledge that the Gunners are in the market for a new striker after missing out on a forward in the last two transfer windows.

Arsenal’s failures in the transfer market left head coach Mikel Arteta with limited options this season and they were further exposed once Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus suffered injuries.

Mikel Merino did an admirable job as a stand-in No.9, but Arsenal’s hierarchy are aware that they cannot go another window without signing a striker and they are expected to invest heavily this summer in an attempt to bridge the gap to champions Liverpool.

Arsenal endured a disappointing season in 2024/25 as they finished second for the third consecutive season and the addition of a top-tier striker is key to their hopes of winning the Premier League and/or Champions League next year.

The Gunners are linked with several potential options, but it’s been widely reported that RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres are their targets.

The two contenders to be this year’s top scorer in Europe had great seasons in 2024/25 and conflicting reports have emerged on who the Gunners would prefer to sign, with Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta said to be in a disagreement.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Arsenal chiefs had flown out to Portugal to complete a deal to sign Gyokeres, but he is also attracting interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Now, Arsenal appear to be pushing for Sesko. German journalist Florian Plettenberg claims a deal for the striker is ‘on’, while Fabrizio Romano is reporting that ‘concrete talks’ have started.

Romano tweeted: “Understand Arsenal have started moving initial concrete talks for Benjamin Šeško deal.

“He’s always been high on the recruitment team, management, Mikel Arteta list, with attempts to getthe deal done rejected by Leipzig in May 2024 and January… Now Sesko will leave. Arsenal on it.”

In recent months, reports have suggested that the RB Leipzig standout could only cost around £60m this summer, but German outlet BILD claims they actually want 100 million euros (£92.5m).

While it’s noted that they are ‘willing’ to start talks at 70 million euros, they want to ‘bring in’ 100 million euros as they feel is a ‘complete’ package.

