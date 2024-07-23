According to reports, Arsenal are ‘one step away’ from signing Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino, who is ‘determined’ to leave the La Liga outfit.

So far, Arsenal have completed one summer signing as Spain international David Raya’s move from Brentford permanent for around £27m.

The Premier League giants are currently working to close the signing of Italy international Riccardo Calafiori, while they could also sign a new centre-midfielder, winger and striker this summer.

They have been heavily linked with Merino as the midfielder has rebuilt his career with Real Sociedad after departing Newcastle United in 2018.

The 28-year-old’s performances in La Liga have helped him become a regular for Spain and he helped La Roja win Euro 2024 earlier this summer.

FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are known to be interested in Merino, who has just entered the final year of his contract. He is understood to be valued at around £25m.

However, according to a report in Spain, the two La Liga giants are set to miss out on Merino as Arsenal are ‘one step away’ from signing him.

This is said to come as the Merino saga has ‘taken an unexpected turn’, with him ‘determined to leave San Sebastian this summer after failing to reach an agreement to renew his contract’.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is said to have ‘convinced’ the Real Sociedad star to join the Premier League club and he is ‘one of their priorities’.

‘Although there has not yet been a formal offer, one is expected to arrive soon. Real Sociedad are confident that a proposal from the Premier League would meet their financial expectations, something that would be less likely from La Liga.’

Regarding Calafiori, Arsenal expert Charles Watts has explained why this signing is ‘scary for the rest of the Premier League’.

“I think it’s a really exciting signing for Arsenal. Left-back was one of two positions in the team last season where there was no real consistency. Arteta was having to mix and match throughout the season, with the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakob Kiwior all filling in there,” Watts said.

“All of them have their qualities, but when you look at Calafiori and where his strengths are, he looks like a really smart signing. He has the qualities to invert into midfield from left-back thanks to how comfortable he is with the ball when he drives forward.

“But if Arteta wants to use Ben White as his inverted full-back on the right, then Calafiori can just move more centrally and make up a three with Gabriel and William Saliba.

“Arsenal were so strong defensively last season and you have to think the addition of the 22-year-old is only going to make them even better at the back. That’s a pretty scary scenario for the rest of the Premier League.”