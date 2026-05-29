Arsenal ‘open’ to exit of talented star as Newcastle, Aston Villa and Everton circle

Arsenal are prepared to let Ethan Nwaneri leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners won the Premier League title earlier this month as Arteta’s attention turns towards the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

Arsenal have boosted their transfer budget by winning the Premier League and a prolonged run in the Champions League, while players will be even more tempted to join the Gunners after their 2025/26 exploits.

It seems that Arsenal already have a number of transfer targets in mind, if the latest reports are to be believed, but they could also look to offload a few players in the summer.

And now our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Arsenal are ‘open’ to selling Nwaneri, who spent the second half of last season on loan at French side Marseille.

The Hale End graduate only made three starts in his nine Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille and his future at Arsenal is now more uncertain than ever.

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His potential availability has alerted a number of clubs in the Premier League and around Europe, none more so than Cesc Fabregas’ Como side, who are set to be without star player Nico Paz next season.

Newcastle, Aston Villa and Everton will battle Como for the Arsenal youngster

TEAMtalk insist that Como ‘face competition from up to five Premier League sides’, including Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Everton, and the Italian outfit ‘will use the lure of Champions League football next season to try and land the Arsenal youngster ahead of strong competition from within the Premier League’.

The report adds: ‘Como are also preparing for the expected departure of prized asset Nico Paz, with Real Madrid set to activate their buy-back option for the Argentine playmaker this summer. TEAMtalk understands Nwaneri is viewed internally as one of the players capable of helping fill the void Paz’s return to Spain will leave.’

Fabrizio Romano revealed back in April that Borussia Dortmund maintain strong interest in Nwaneri as they look to poach another promising English youngster.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Now, it is complicated. He is at Marseille on loan, not with an option, so he is not going to stay there next season. He will go back to Arsenal. But what happens in the summer transfer window?

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“There have been reports saying Nwaneri could go to Borussia Dortmund, or that he could leave Arsenal permanently. But let me be clear. Dortmund wanted Nwaneri on a permanent transfer from Arsenal already one year ago, when Arsenal were negotiating a new contract and eventually managed to agree one. At that time Chelsea were also very interested, and Dortmund were strongly in the race.

“That interest remains strong now. Several clubs around Europe are attentive to the situation. But Arsenal have not told the player or his camp that he can leave in the summer. So that is not the case at the moment. It is still not decided.

“At the end of the season, Arsenal will assess the situation with Nwaneri. Not today. Nothing is clear yet. Dortmund are still hoping to do one of their usual deals, with top talents and then potentially sell them later. So Nwaneri remains on their shortlist, but nothing is decided by Arsenal yet.”

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