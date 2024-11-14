Mohammed Kudus is reportedly ‘open’ to a move in the summer but West Ham look set to stand firm on the forward’s £85m release clause.

Kudus has got 16 goals and seven assists in 55 appearances for the Hammers since making a £40m move from Ajax in the summer of 2023.

The Ghana international will still have three years left on his contract in the summer, when West Ham expect to be fielding offers for their prized asset, meaning they’re under no real pressure to sell.

With that in mind the Daily Mail claim the Hammers will ‘stand firm on his £85m release clause’, though that may chance if he ‘agitates for a move’.

The report adds that ‘the 24-year-old is settled at West Ham and is enjoying his time at the London Stadium, but it is understood he is fully open to leaving, particularly for a side that can offer Champions League football’.

That could be offered by Liverpool or Arsenal, who are ‘believed to be among the sides monitoring Kudus carefully’.

Arsenal’s interest in particularly may be intriguing for West Ham, who are thought to be interested in signing Leandro Trossard, who’s currently in talks over a new deal with the Gunners.

The Belgium international has started seven of Arsenal’s 11 Premier League games so far this season, and although he’s been far from his peak, reports suggest Mikel Arteta is keen to tie him down to a new deal.

Trossard’s current contract expires in the summer of 2026 and talks are ongoing over an extension, but those negotiations are being ‘monitored by West Ham in case an agreement cannot be reached’.

Former West Ham senior scout Mick Brown, who remains very well-connected at the London Stadium and within the game, exclusively told Football Insider that Kudus is “certainly” on Arsenal’s list of targets and he wouldn’t be surprised to see a deal agreed.

“It’s definitely one I can see happening,” he told Football Insider.

“Kudus is a very infleuncial player, he can change a game at any moment.

“But Arsenal aren’t the only ones interested in him, I’ve heard he’s attracted interest from some of the top clubs and not just in the Premier League.

“I think Arsenal’s interest is clear and he’d do a good job for them, he’s certainly on their list.

“But that doesn’t mean that’s definitely where he’ll end up.

“Now, that’s good news for West Ham because it could help to drive his price tag up.

“And, of course, he might even stay at West Ham. He’ll want them to match his ambitions and that will probably be to play in Europe.

“That looks unlikely with how they’ve started the season, but it’s not a foregone conclusion that he’ll leave just because clubs are looking at him.“