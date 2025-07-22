Arsenal are now ‘on verge of total agreement’ with Sporting CP for the transfer of Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners have completed the signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke already this summer after new sporting director Andrea Berta joined the club.

Arsenal are far from done in the transfer market with Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera lined up to join in the coming days, while they have also been linked with Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze.

Gyokeres is another deal that is on the verge of being completed with Arsenal and Sporting CP currently haggling over the add-ons involved in the deal.

There have been rumours that a deal for Gyokeres could collapse, while Manchester United were heavily linked with a possible hijack – but the Sweden international has always wanted to join Arsenal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “So Man Utd have been offered again the opportunity, as well as Saudi clubs, to hijack the original agreement with Sporting, so this happened once again.

Mailbox: Arsenal playing '4D chess' to sign Isak in Martinelli part-exchange with Gyokeres the 'pawn'

“But it’s also very important to say that in the same moment the message from Viktor Gyokeres and his agent to Arsenal has been very clear: ‘I only want to go to Arsenal’.

“The same message also sent to Sporting because Sporting have informed the player of this opportunity. The message Man Utd and Saudi clubs are also receiving is ‘Arsenal’.”

Portuguese newspaper Record claimed earlier on Tuesday that Gyokeres’ agent had ‘closes the door on’ Man Utd over his relationship with the club after they failed to agree a new contract with Victor Lindelof.

Another Portuguese outlet, A Bola, revealed that Arsenal were ‘preparing a new attack’ on Tuesday that would finally get the deal over the line.

And now The Athletic reporter David Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal and Sporting CP ‘are on the verge of a total agreement for the transfer’ for Gyokeres.

The Gunners had already struck a deal worth €63.5m up front with another €10m in add-ons with the Portuguese club but both sides were haggling over the bonuses.

Ornstein adds: ‘But issues remained over the nature and achievability of those contingency payments, which caused a delay in the proposed move being finalised.

‘Talks to resolve that are now at an extremely advanced stage, with a conclusion imminent. Only finishing touches and some minor tweaks are required before the switch can be completed.’