Ornstein gives Arsenal hope over transfer for player ‘Mikel Arteta loves’ after Villa draw

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta still has Nico Williams at the top of his list of potential winger signings.

The Gunners took a two-goal lead against Aston Villa on Saturday, thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz, but Aston Villa struck back twice in the last half an hour to give Unai Emery’s side a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

It was a blow to Arsenal’s Premier League title chances with the Gunners now six points behind leaders Liverpool, who still have a game in hand after beating Brentford 2-0 on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for the season last week and, with injuries piling up, there now seems a necessity for Arsenal to enter the transfer market to improve their squad depth.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of players to improve their attacking areas with fans hopeful they can improve on the wing and up front.

One name that keeps getting linked to Arsenal is Athletic Bilbao’s Williams with The Athletic journalist Ornstein bringing an update on the Gunners’ interest in the Spain international, who starred at Euro 2024.

Ornstein said (via Football Transfers): “Do Arsenal focus more on a wide player instead, like somebody who can contribute goals from the wing and with Saka out injured in particular? The player that Mikel Arteta loves is Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao.

“There is a release clause just shy of €60 million (£50 million) at the moment. It fluctuates with inflation, it needs to be paid in full, so that’s not easy for any suitors.

“He is on a high salary, that salary would go up if he was to move, he’s going to need to want to move and I’m not aware of him agitating or looking to move in January. It is more likely in the summer if it happens.”

After the draw against Aston Villa, Arsenal boss Arteta made reference to the fact that Liverpool boss Arne Slot can rotate his side more due their superior squad depth.

Arteta told reporters: “I mean, the subs made the impact and they [Liverpool] managed to change the game. And on our side, it was the opposite even though after conceding the two goals very close to each other, the danger was because I knew half the team was, that we could go downhill because we were physically drained.

“Suddenly, the team found another gear to go again and just put Aston Villa in their box and go and go again, trying to find the goal that we haven’t been able to score at the end.”