Arsenal transfer: Ornstein names PL star Arteta would sign ‘in an ideal world’ without one ‘issue’

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed one signing that Arsenal would make “in an ideal world”, while an “issue” impacts their hopes.

The Gunners have endured a difficult start to the season as they are trailing Liverpool in the table ahead of their trip to face Crystal Palace on Saturday night.

Mikel Arteta‘s side could opt to enter the market for signings in January to boost their Premier League title chances and it’s claimed that they have already ‘closed’ one deal.

Their priority should be to sign a new striker and Newcastle star Alexander Isak is understood to be one of the players they are considering.

Respected journalist Ornstein reckons Isak is the one player Arsenal would sign “in an ideal world”.

“I think we should cast our gaze onto Alexander Isak. We have seen how unbelievably good he is when he’s fit and in a rhythm,” Ornstein said on The Athletic FC podcast.

READ: Five reasons for the Arsenal miseries to be merry includes Tottenham being a joke



“There doesn’t appear to be any progress on a new contract. Newcastle have him for several more years, and that perhaps opens the opportunity for clubs to make a push.

“He’s somebody that clubs have looked very closely at in the past. Arsenal, for example, looked to sign him when he was at Real Sociedad, they didn’t end up doing it and he went to Newcastle.

“Mikel Arteta is a known admirer of his and I think in an ideal world if they had their pick of strikers and money wasn’t a factor I do think Arsenal would seriously consider going for him.

“But finances are an issue and he’s going to cost a hell of a lot of money and he has spent a lot of time out injured.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Dan Ashworth’s post-Man Utd PL ‘return’ tipped to be ‘done soon’ amid Arsenal, Everton interest

👉 Carragher insists Arsenal ‘need upgrades’ on three stars; reveals ‘reason’ for snubbing PL title chances

👉 Neville changes Premier League top-four prediction with Arsenal ‘to hit form’ as ’15-year first’ revealed

Former Premier League forward Dwight Yorke has explained why Arsenal should “bang £100m on the table for Isak as soon as the January transfer window opens”.

“Everyone keeps banging on about Arsenal missing a number nine, and I do think there’s something to it. You watch their games, the last two, they’ve been so dominant and haven’t been able to win the games,” Yorke said.

“Let’s have it right, they’ve dropped four vital points in their two last Premier League fixtures against Everton and Fulham.

“They’re missing something. I can’t understand why Arsenal hesitated when they had the opportunity to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad. They sat on their hands, and Newcastle swooped in and took him. That was ridiculous.

“If Arsenal want to win the Premier League title, they should go to Newcastle and bang £100million on the table for Isak as soon as the January transfer window opens.

“I think the kid looks really good whenever I see him play. He does all the right things properly. He’s a threat. He would score so many goals playing for Arsenal.”