Arsenal transfer: Romano claims ‘big possibility’ of deal amid reports striker is ‘very close’ to signing

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists there is “a big possibility” that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen signs for Arsenal or Manchester United this summer.

The Gunners are on the lookout for a new striker over the summer transfer window after pushing Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race last season.

Arsenal missed out on the Premier League title on the final day of the 2023/24 season with Pep Guardiola’s men showing incredible consistency to pip Mikel Arteta’s side by two points.

However, Arsenal have increased their reputation around Europe in recent years and are once again seen as one of the most desirable clubs to join.

Back-to-back years of Champions League football have also swelled the coffers and the Gunners are set to go on a recruitment drive again this summer after bringing in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya a year ago.

Havertz often played as the most advanced attacker for Arsenal last term and many pundits and former players reckon the Gunners are a top striker away from winning the title.

A number of top strikers have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium with Napoli’s Osimhen understood to be available for around €100m this summer.

And Romano reckons Arsenal and Premier League rivals Man Utd are likely to move for the Nigeria international before the end of the window.

Romano said: “In this moment of the market, keep an eye also in England, because Osimhen could be a big possibility. If Napoli changes the price of Victor Osimhen, there could be a possibility for other clubs to enter. For example, Manchester United are looking for a striker.

“We know about Joshua Zirkzee and this battle with Milan, but also Arsenal are looking for a striker. Will they go for a striker? Will they go for a winger? What they decide to do in terms of plan? Keep an eye on many clubs for Victor Osimhen.”

Those rumours come after a Portuguese outlet insisted last week that the Gunners are ‘very close’ to signing Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

It was claimed that only ‘financial details’ were holding up a transfer for the former Coventry City star, who contributed 43 goals and 15 assists in 50 matches for Sporting over the 2023/24 season.

But, speaking earlier this week, Romano dismissed those claims, he said on Caught Offside: “I am told this is not true. At the moment, Arsenal are not at that advanced stages of their negotiation for Gyokeres. They made contact on the player side already months ago, it was between April and May.

“They are also informed about the conditions of the €100million release clause, but also the cost of the deal in terms of salary and all the rest. They have still not decided what they really want to do in that position or who is the priority target. They want to take their time to assess the options, so at the moment with Gyokeres, it is not something imminent or close, but it’s an option.”