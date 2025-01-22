Arsenal in ‘pole position’ as Prem star ‘signals’ he’s ‘ready’ for transfer; Romano reveals Sesko update

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha as Fabrizio Romano gives an update on their interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners have been forced to look at new attacking options in the January transfer market after injuries to Gabriel Jesus – who has been ruled out for the season – and Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal are currently second in the Premier League but six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand on the north Londoners.

And the Gunners are keen to do business if possible in order to give them the best possible chance of hunting down Liverpool and competing in other competitions too.

Wolves forward Cunha – who has contributed ten goals and four assists in the Premier League this season – has been linked to Arsenal for most of the month.

Despite interest from elsewhere, GiveMeSport claim that Arsenal are in ‘pole position’ to sign the Brazilian with the Gunners aware of what it would take to seal a deal.

‘Leading the charge are Arsenal, who made a surprise enquiry through intermediaries at the start of the winter transfer window. The Gunners explored the personal terms required to secure Cunha and found them manageable. ‘They began to look into putting together an offer, but Arsenal’s frustration surfaced when they discovered Cunha was simultaneously negotiating a new contract with Wolves, despite a seeming desire to move to north London. ‘The situation briefly stalled, but the Gunners remain the frontrunners, particularly as their attack is in need of reinforcements. The difference now with Arsenal’s position is that other clubs are making their own moves – whereas the Gunners would have had a clear run at him two weeks ago.’

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365…

👉 Arsenal and Spurs stars headline top 10 Premier League greats ‘playing from amnesia’

👉 Carragher gives Arsenal legend ‘three reasons’ why Gunners won’t win Premier League title

👉 ‘One to watch’ – Romano offers Man Utd, Arsenal transfer update after Wolves boss comments

There are a number of other clubs interested in Cunha with Nottingham Forest the latest to have serious interest in the former Atletico Madrid attacker.

‘The biggest surprise has been Nottingham Forest’s apparent interest in Cunha. Wolves sources dismissed the idea of a deal on Tuesday night, claiming there had been no contact and no chance of an agreement. Yet the Tricky Trees’ intent to pursue the former Atletico Madrid man suggests that there may be signals from Cunha’s camp that he is ready for a change. ‘Newcastle United and Chelsea are in the picture as well. The Magpies’ financial constraints could make a deal difficult, we understand, but the west Londoners, with their deep pockets, are better positioned to act.’

RB Leipzig striker Sesko is another player that Arsenal are reportedly interested in and transfer expert Romano has provided an update.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “[One target is] Benjamin Sesko, because they had some contacts for Sesko in the last 10 to 15 days.

“But what I’m told is that RB Leipzig insist on their decision to keep the player at the club until the end of the season.

“So it’s not going to be easy. It will take something completely crazy in terms of financials to convince Leipzig in January.”