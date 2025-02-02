Ronaldo vs Henry? Arsenal ‘haven’t given up’ in race to beat Man Utd to forward as Kane fires warning

Arsenal are still firmly in the race to sign Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel despite Man Utd pushing hard for his signature, according to reports.

The Gunners and the Red Devils are both desperate to improve their forward line ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Multiple clubs in the Premier League are looking for a forward who can score crucial goals as the season comes to a head in the next few months.

Arsenal are suffering from injuries to key players Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka, while Man Utd are struggling to score enough Premier League goals under Amorim.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed an update on Sunday morning over Arsenal and Man Utd’s interest in Bayern Munich forward Tel, who is a France Under-21 international.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Understand Manchester United and Arsenal are both in contact with Mathys Tel’s camp now! Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Thierry] Henry are two of the main idols for Mathys who’s now considering his options. Still concrete chances to leave Bayern in the final 36h, waiting on final decision.’

TBR Football now claim that Arsenal ‘still haven’t given up on signing Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel before Monday’s deadline’ despite Man Utd pushing hard.

Despite looking like he was on the verge of a move to the Gunners’ north London rivals Tottenham earlier this week, Tel has decided to move elsewhere or remain at Bayern until the summer.

The report adds:

‘Graeme Bailey – chief correspondent at TBR Football, understands that Arsenal are not out of the Tel race just yet. ‘Bayern are now having second thoughts about the striker leaving the club this month, a player who is considered to have significant potential. ‘As a result, a straight loan to the Premier League without an option or obligation to buy seems to now be the preferred option for the German club – something that could suit Mikel Arteta’s side.

‘Arsenal couldn’t sanction another domestic loan for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson given that Neto and Raheem Sterling are already at the club. ‘But Arsenal could welcome a temporary arrival like Tel from overseas, a striker who is equally adept at playing on the left-wing. ‘Of course, it has to be mentioned that Manchester United are still in a strong position to take Tel to Old Trafford, a saga that promises to attract a fair bit of attention on deadline day.’

Harry Kane, who is a team-mate of Tel’s at Bayern Munich, has warned the Frenchman that he should make sure he plays at his next club.

Kane said: “Mathys is a great young player. I have worked with him for 18 months now. He has a lot of potential, works and likes to train hard.

“He can still improve, but he has the right mindset to do so.

“Whatever his next step is, the most important thing is that he plays. My advice is that wherever he goes now, he should make sure he gets playing time and experience.”

While Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund hinted that Tel was leaning towards staying at the Allianz Arena until the summer, he said: “The current tendency is for him to stay.

“We are not in concrete negotiations with any club. If anything else happens, we will talk to him. He’s 19, the situation is extreme.”