Real Madrid ‘early offer’ for Arsenal star mooted after Arteta hails ‘special’ Newcastle display

La Liga giants Real Madrid are planning an ‘early offer’ to sign youngster Max Dowman from Premier League side Arsenal, according to reports.

The Gunners have brought in six new signings so far this summer with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres all arriving.

Now Arsenal have turned their attention to outgoings with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta now having a bloated squad heading into the new season.

Arteta admitted that the Gunners could dip back into the transfer market but they must look to address the squad balance first.

The Arsenal boss said on Sunday: “Let’s see. The market is still going on and we’ll have to balance out the squad as well. I think we’ll be open to see what happens.”

One player who is catching the eye in pre-season is Gunners youngster Dowman with the 15-year-old getting supporters excited in his first appearance against AC Milan last week.

And Dowman put in another dazzling display as Arsenal beat Newcastle United 3-2 on Sunday in Singapore with Arteta hailing his performance as “special”.

Arteta told reporters after the friendly match: “It is special.

“What he’s done today against this team in the time that he had on the pitch, it is something certainly not common to witness for a 15-year-old. We are extremely happy to have him.

“The environment that is around him, his family, the people at the club & academy are super helpful because they put him in this position so early in his journey, having a real chance and a real presence when he plays for the first team.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes claim that Real Madrid are ‘interested in signing’ the youngster as they ‘once again focus’ on emerging talent in English football.

Dowman’s ‘versatility in midfield and his judgment on the ball have not gone unnoticed by the Real Madrid scouts, who have been closely following his every move in London for months’.

The report adds: ‘This profile fits perfectly with the Spanish club’s recruitment philosophy, which is accustomed to investing in future projects.’

If Dowman continues his upward trajectory then competition for his signature ‘will be fierce in the coming years’ and for that reason Real Madrid hasn’t ‘ruled out trying to get ahead of other European giants with an early offer’.

Fichajes continue: ‘Although he’s still a minor, transfer market rules allow for international deals under certain conditions, something that has already been seen with other early signings.’

