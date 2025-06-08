Real Madrid launch ‘final offensive’ to hijack Arsenal transfer as they offer ‘free loan deal’

Real Madrid are launching their ‘final offensive’ to try and hijack a deal for Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking for a new midfielder this summer with Jorginho – who is definitely leaving – and Thomas Partey both out of contract at the end of June.

Arsenal are looking for upgrades in all departments this summer and Spain international Zubimendi was believed to be sealed ahead of the summer transfer market.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed in early May that Arsenal were on the verge of landing the Real Sociedad midfielder as he gave his famous ‘here we go’ confirmation to the deal.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Arsenal agree deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, here we go! Zubimendi has now verbally agreed to sign a long term deal… so formal steps must follow soon with Arsenal to trigger €60m clause. Zubi, ready to become the first signing of the new season.’

However, in an interview with Radio Nacional de Espana on Tuesday, Zubimendi insisted that his future is still up in the air.

When asked if there is a chance he stay at Sociedad another season, Zubimendi said: “Of course there are options, but it’s true that it seems like it’s going to be a different, long summer, and I don’t know how it will end.

“I don’t think thinking about it right now is my priority. I’m here with the national team, which I think is already quite demanding, and if I have to say something, then I will.”

Amid rumours that Zubimendi was completing a medical at Arsenal, the Spain midfielder posted a picture of himself on a beach in San Sebastian.

On rumours of the Arsenal medical, Zubimendi added: “It’s an example of what surrounds football.

“Many times I wake up in the morning and read things that I didn’t know I had done. That was a clear example.

“It’s true that I don’t take it very seriously, but anyway, I uploaded those photos to emphasise a little that it wasn’t exactly the reality that was happening.”

When asked about potentially joining Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid, Zubimendi continued: “I have always said that he was my idol and that for me it was lucky that he was able to coach me in the reserve team in a very important year.

“The following year I was already in the first team and, well, I don’t like to talk about those hypotheses, I prefer to talk about the present, because I also think that it would be disrespectful to answer from the national team training camp and before facing such an important competition.”

And now Spanish publication AS have claimed that Real Madrid ‘is not giving up’ on Zubimendi with Xabi Alonso ‘clear that he would like Zubimendi to be the signing in the middle and Madrid has come to the conclusion that none of the alternatives improved the Basque’.

As well as having a ‘approval’ of Alonso, Zubimendi is ‘also attracted to the idea of ​​​​playing for Madrid, to the point that he put his potential move to Arsenal on hold while waiting to see what the white club can do, knowing that the English will be there if the operation does not come to fruition.’

Zubimendi ‘hasn’t signed a contract yet, and therefore the matter remains open’ and Real Madrid’s ‘plan is to try to lower the €60 million buyout clause through a free loan deal that might be of interest to Real Sociedad, whether it be Real Madrid Castilla players, always highly sought-after in the First Division, or even first-team players’.

The Spain international would ‘have to give up some money’ to join Real Madrid as Arsenal’s wage offer is higher as Los Blancos launch their ‘final offensive because they believe Zubimendi is the best option currently on the market’.