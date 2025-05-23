Real Madrid forward Rodrygo will give Arsenal the green light to make a move for him on one condition, according to reports in Spain.

The Gunners have had a largely disappointing campaign that will see them end the season trophyless, Community Shield aside, for the fifth season in a row.

Arsenal failed to get near champions Liverpool in the second half of the season as Arne Slot’s side won the Premier League title by the end of April.

Mikel Arteta’s side gave it a good go in the Champions League with a brilliant 5-1 aggregate win over defending champions Real Madrid in the quarter-finals before succumbing to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

And Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta are keen to ensure they end their silverware drought next season with plenty of new faces in the summer.

One position they are looking to fill is a new winger with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo particularly high on their list.

And Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed on Wednesday that Arsenal were “now seriously considering” a move for Rodrygo this summer with rumours he may look to move on if not given more playing time.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Understand Arsenal are now seriously considering a transfer for #Rodrygo!

‘Talks have begun behind the scenes. The 24-year-old is a potential departure candidate at Real Madrid. It’s difficult but Arsenal are currently exploring all options for a possible transfer. Deal on.’

Before using X to give another update on Thursday, he added: ‘Arsenal are continuing to seriously pursue #Rodrygo!

‘Still difficult but he is currently at the very top of their list for the wing. Talks between all parties have started as revealed yesterday.’

And now Spanish newspaper AS has claimed that, despite rumours Real Madrid could sell the Brazil international in the summer, ‘Rodrygo isn’t giving up, and his initial plan is to gain the new manager’s trust’.

It is ‘only if Xabi tells him he could lose his prominence would he consider listening to the flood of offers that are reaching his people from England’ with Arsenal currently the most interested.

The report adds that ‘those close to the Brazilian make it clear that the São Paulo native is far from asking for his departure right now. He prefers to wait for events and for both Xabi Alonso and the club to tell him what they expect from him.’