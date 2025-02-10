A new report has revealed why Arsenal opted against signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United during the winter transfer window.

Arsenal were among the clubs linked with Rashford in January as they could have done with signing a new forward.

Gabriel Jesus’ injury leaves head coach Mikel Arteta with Kai Havertz as his only fit centre-forward. Rashford would have been a useful addition, especially considering he can play on the left wing and as a striker.

Rashford has been heavily criticised for his poor performances and attitude over the past couple of seasons so there was limited interest in the 27-year-old.

Barcelona were mooted as his preferred destination, but his decline and huge salary made a deal difficult. AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Napoli were also linked but he had to settle for Aston Villa towards the end of the window.

Arsenal arguably needed to sign Rashford or another new forward to boost their chances of winning the Premier League this season as their struggles in front of goal this term are likely to continue in the coming months.

Instead of pursuing Rashford, Arsenal had a bid for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins turned down and were unable to bring forward a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who is expected to depart the Bundesliga outfit in the summer.

Regarding Rashford, a new report from The Boot Room has revealed the ‘simple’ reason they decided against landing the Man Utd outcast as ‘two standout targets’ were preferred.

The report explains: