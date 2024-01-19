Arsenal transfer: ‘Rebel’ Benzema ‘destined for immediate’ Saudi exit after ‘betrayal’ amid Chelsea links

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal and Chelsea target Karim Benzema is ‘destined’ to leave Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad this month.

Once regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, Benzema left Real Madrid during the 2023 summer transfer window to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad on a free transfer upon the expiry of his previous contract.

The 36-year-old has 12 goals and five assists in his 20 appearances for the Middle East side but it is already being reported that he is looking for an escape route.

With Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly in the market for a new striker, it’s hardly a surprise that the two Premier League clubs are being linked with a loan move for the Al-Ittihad standout.

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to call upon but they have struggled in front of goal in recent months. They have just eight goals in their 34 Premier League combined appearances this season.

A report from Spanish outlet Nacional claims Benzema has emerged as a ‘surprising’ option for Arsenal as they try to ‘improve their attack’.

The striker’s situation in Saudi Arabia is described as being ‘unsustainable’ and ‘he is destined to leave with immediate effect’. Much like Jordan Henderson, he has ‘never been able to adapt to his new life’ and he is ‘rebelling’ to ‘try and force a farewell’.

While Benzema’s ‘priority’ would be to return to Real Madrid, they are not interested in bringing him back after he ‘betrayed’ them and ‘left for money’ in the summer.

Instead, Benzema ‘can be Mikel Arteta’s salvation’ and a move to Arsenal would enable him to ‘play at the highest level again’.

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent reckons the Gunners would be better off signing Brentford and England star Ivan Toney over Benzema.

“It depends as a club if you’re going short-term or long-term,” Bent said on talkSPORT.

“Would Benzema be a gamble? Not really, because he’s one of the best strikers we’ve ever seen – and that’s fact.

“But if you’re looking long-term, and with Arsenal’s model of signing younger players, I know Toney isn’t that young, but you could have Toney for the next four or five years.

“If you get Benzema until the end of the season, you’ve got the same problem again in the summer, and Toney might be gone by then, Chelsea might have got him.

“I’d probably go long-term with Toney, but whoever gets Benzema now until the end of the season, wow, he’s going to be incredible.

“It just depends on what he’s got left, what juice he’s got, because he’s been in Saudi with his feet up you don’t know how competitive he still is.”