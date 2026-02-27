Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Sandro Tonali to Arsenal rumours

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is a “strong” chance Sandro Tonali leaves Newcastle United this summer amid “appreciation” from Arsenal.

Tonali was linked with a shock move to the Emirates on deadline day in the January transfer window.

It was reported that the Italian international was offered to Arsenal by his agent, who swiftly refuted those claims.

The Premier League leaders did not proceed, given the urgency required to secure such a signing.

However, those rumours have left Newcastle fearing another transfer saga this summer, a year on from Alexander Isak going on strike to force a move to Liverpool.

Anthony Gordon has also been linked with a move away from the Magpies, with Mikel Arteta’s side, Liverpool and Manchester United among those keen.

With Tonali and Gordon’s futures uncertain, it does look like Newcastle could experience another torrid off-season.

Tonali’s form this campaign has not hit the heights of last season, but he is still regarded as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders and would improve most starting XIs in world football.

Manchester United and Manchester City could join the race to sign Tonali ahead of the summer window, with both clubs looking to add an elite midfielder.

Both Manchester clubs are also interested in Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, but Tonali would represent a strong alternative, if not the better option.

And transfer expert Romano has provided an update on the Newcastle midfielder’s future, noting that “it’s not only Arsenal” in contention to sign him this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I think there is a strong possibility to see Sandro Tonali moving in the summer transfer window.

“But I always say, let’s respect Newcastle, because we saw how tough it is to sign top players from Newcastle. It’s never easy.

“At the same time, I can guarantee there is a possibility to see Tonali leaving in the summer.

“Where to go? With Arsenal, for sure there is appreciation. But in January it was absolutely impossible, not even realistic, not even a negotiation, because Arsenal were never going to try something impossible.

“Newcastle were never letting him leave in January. That story was impossible.”

Romano added that Manchester United are among the clubs interested in completing the “very expensive” signing of Tonali, with his potential fee making it “complicated for Italian clubs”, as Juventus “dream” of signing the ex-AC Milan star.

“In the summer it could be different. Let’s see with Arsenal, but it’s not only Arsenal,” he continued.

“For example, the player is being watched by Manchester United. Let’s see what’s going to happen also with Italian clubs.

“Juventus dream of Sandro Tonali, but of course it’s a very expensive deal, complicated for Italian clubs. And let’s see if Juventus will be in the Champions League next season or not.

“Also let’s see the price, because again it’s Newcastle dictating the timing and the price of this story. When you sit at the table with Newcastle, it’s never easy.”

