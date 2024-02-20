Arsenal transfer: Romano plays down ‘very good relationship’ with agents amid striker links

Arsenal are one of “many clubs” with a “very good” relationship with the agents of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, says Fabrizio Romano.

Zirkzee has an impressive nine goals in 24 Serie A appearances this season.

His fine form in 2023/24 has caught the eye of several top clubs across Europe, with plenty of sides in the market for a new No. 9.

One of those clubs is Arsenal, while Chelsea are also looking for a new star to lead the line.

The Premier League rivals have been strongly linked with Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Lots of strikers are expected to move in the summer transfer window and these two are arguably the best out of those available on the market.

Toney has emphasised his desire to move on to a bigger club on multiple occasions, while Osimhen negotiated a £112million release in his new Napoli contract and has said he wants to play in the Premier League.

While Arsenal are reportedly looking at both players, they are being linked with a number of other strikers, including Zirkzee.

It has been reported that the Gunners have a strong relationship with the player’s agents, which should stand them in good stead, however, Romano has played that down, insisting this is the case with “many clubs”.

“There have also been fresh rumours about Joshua Zirkzee, with reports in Italy stating that the Gunners are in a good position for this deal because they have a good relationship with the player’s agents,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“The relationship is very good, for sure, but Zirkzee’s agents are among the biggest in the world so they have a very good relationship with many clubs, not only Arsenal.

“It’s important to see what kind of striker Arsenal want to sign this summer, if it will be more of an out-and-out goal-scorer or a top quality all-rounder to play with the squad like Zirkzee.”

Mikel Arteta was unable to add to his squad in the winter transfer window due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Heading into January, it was widely believed that the Gunners were in dire need of a new striker with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah struggling.

However, Arsenal have been scoring goals for fun since returning from the winter break, and that has been without either of Arteta’s strikers in the starting XI.

Leandro Trossard has been leading the line with Jesus injured and Nketiah on the bench.

This has added fluidity to the Gunners’ attack, with Bukayo Saka back in a rich vein of form in front of goal.

Arsenal beat Burnley 5-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, six days after smashing six goals past West Ham.

In total, Arteta’s men have scored 21 goals in 2024, winning all five of their Premier League matches.

