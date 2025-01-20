Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal reportedly have three strikers on their shortlist of potential January signings with long-term target Benjamin Sesko among their “options”.

The Gunners are sorely lacking a top-tier striker as they have struggled in front of goal this season.

Bukayo Saka has been in sensational form this term, but he is out of action until March after suffering a hamstring injury.

This injury blow has proven that they are overly reliant on the England international and set pieces as Mikel Arteta‘s other attackers have not stepped up as much as the head coach would have liked.

In a further blow, Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out for the rest of this season. This leaves Arteta with Kai Havertz as his only striker option.

Arteta has since admitted that he could enter the market for a new striker this month after they failed to land a new forward in the summer.

Arsenal tried to sign RB Leipzig standout Benjamin Sesko in the summer until he decided to stick with the Bundesliga for another season.

Sesko has emerged as one of the best young strikers in Europe and it’s been reported that Arteta is prepared to ‘bring forward his transfer plans’ to sign him (or another forward) this month.

It’s also been reported that they have ‘raised’ their ‘offer’ for Sesko, but journalist Ben Jacobs claims this deal is still more likely to be completed in the summer.

Jacobs has also revealed that Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and Botafogo’s Igor Jesus are also potential “options”.

It is also noted that they would have to sacrifice or buy loanee Neto if they were to sign Ferguson. Jacobs said: “Arsenal assessing striker options for January.

“Strong interest in Benjamin Sesko but likely a summer saga.

“Evan Ferguson is of interest if Brighton sanctions an exit but Arsenal have to buy or send Neto back. Raheem Sterling’s loan does not have a January break clause. Botafogo’s Igor Jesus also on Arsenal’s radar.”

As for Sterling, club legend Ian Wright has explained why he needs to leave Arsenal.

“Raheem is having a tough time. I thought it might have turned for him after that little cameo against Man United, he looked sharp. That was the guy we want to see,” Wright said.

“It’s not happened nowhere near enough, that’s fair to say. The way it looks, you get the impression that we’re not going to sign him long-term.

“So what has he got to lose other than to get on it and blast it? I would love to see him go to that place.

“That would give the fans and show he’s trying, that’s what they want to see. When he joined, I thought it was a perfect move.”