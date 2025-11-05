Arsenal make transfer stance clear as Barcelona eye Martin Odegaard as top target

Arsenal have made their transfer stance clear as Martin Odegaard has become a top target for Barcelona, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta’s side are having a brilliant season with Arsenal‘s comfortable victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday their fifth Premier League win in a row.

Liverpool’s implosion at the top of the Premier League has allowed Arsenal to build up a six-point lead at the summit with Man City now their closest rivals in second place.

Arsenal have suffered one blow in recent weeks with the news that Odegaard had picked up a medial collateral ligament injury at the end of October.

It is unlikely to be a long term injury and now Spanish website Fichajes have claimed that Barcelona have made the Arsenal midfielder their top target ahead of the next couple of transfer windows.

Despite the Catalan giants’ interest in the Norway international, Arsenal ‘have made it clear that they are not willing to consider offers’.

The report adds: ‘FC Barcelona’s interest in Martin Odegaard is not new. The Blaugrana are looking to strengthen their attacking midfield and have identified the Arsenal player as a viable option for the 2026 transfer window. However, the Catalan club will have to contend with the fact that Arsenal are not negotiating his departure. Furthermore, Barça’s financial situation limits their room for maneuver in undertaking a transfer of this magnitude.

‘Arsenal, for their part, remain convinced that Odegaard is a key asset. According to club sources, selling the attacking midfielder is not on the table, and his contract renewal is the priority over considering a transfer. In this scenario, Barça will have to explore other options if they don’t want to pursue an unattainable target.’

When asked for a potential return date from his injury, Odegaard said last week: “It is tricky with this type of injury because especially being my left foot depends how it goes when I get back on the pitch.

“Sometimes it can be quite sore you know when you start passing the ball and shooting and all these things so it is hard to say a date at the moment.

“It is going really well, I am progressing really well but we will know more or less when I start getting back on the pitch. If that goes really well then it can be quick.

“I am there every day around the team, I’m in the meetings, I’m at the games so I’m definitely around but in a different way I would say. Just see if the team needs anything so just trying to make the most out of it.”