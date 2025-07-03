‘All roads lead to a sale’ as Arsenal target rejects improved contract offer to force move

Arsenal have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Valencia central defender Cristhian Mosquera, according to reports.

The Gunners are keen to strengthen their defence this summer after a relatively quiet start to the transfer window compared to Premier League rivals.

So far, Arsenal have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea for £5 million and are closing in on midfielders Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi.

The club is also said to have agreed a deal for striker Viktor Gyokeres and remain interested in other targets, including Rodrygo and Eberechi Eze.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Arsenal have nearly agreed a contract with Sporting CP forward Gyokeres, as one of the summer’s most drawn-out transfer sagas threatens to come to a close.

Mosquera has emerged as a top defensive target, with Arsenal submitting an opening offer last week that Valencia rejected.

Fabrizio Romano reported the cheeky offer was in the region of €14-15m as the Gunners looked to exploit Valencia’s vulnerability.

The transfer expert also revealed Mosquera’s prioroties, saying, “Cristhian Mosquera wants to play for Arsenal. Now it’s on Valencia and Arsenal to reach an agreement on the transfer fee.”

Now, fresh reports indicate the 21-year-old has swiftly turned down an improved contract offer from Los Che, adding momentum to Arsenal’s pursuit.

The Spain U21 international is said to have urged Valencia to negotiate his sale to Arsenal, who can offer him better terms both financially and in sporting ambition.

Arsenal’s defence was one of the strongest units in the Premier League last season, thanks to the performances of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

However, Arteta is known for rotating his squad extensively, especially with the demands of European football, making depth and youthful talent like Mosquera crucial for sustained success.

Arsenal’s sporting director Berta is leading the negotiations, with a new bid reportedly imminent.

Though some outlets expected have reported figures ranging from €20 million to €25 million including bonuses, the Premier League think €17 million could seal the deal.

Valencia face a key decision, but Las Provincias report “all roads lead to a sale,” with the defender edging closer to a move north.

According to Spanish outlet Superdeporte, “the reality is that he’s more out than in,” signalling Mosquera’s summer exit appears increasingly likely.

If Arsenal can agree on terms soon, Mosquera’s arrival will add valuable depth and promise to their defensive ranks ahead of what they hope will be a third successive title challenge.