Arsenal target four strikers this summer as concerns over Gabriel Jesus’ injury record rises

Arsenal will target one of four strikers this summer as concerns over Gabriel Jesus’ injury record continue to rise, according to reports.

The Gunners have been in great form in recent weeks with Mikel Arteta’s side scoring 25 goals in their last six Premier League matches on their way to six victories.

Many pundits and former players thought goalscoring might be a problem for Arsenal earlier in the season with Jesus and Eddie Nketiah their only two striker options to choose from.

However, the Gunners have shared their goals all over the pitch this season and are now just two points off Premier League leaders Liverpool with 12 games left to play.

Arsenal will strengthen their forward line in the summer, though, with the Daily Mail claiming they have four striker targets on their radar ahead of the transfer window.

Jesus has only managed to start 13 Premier League matches this term and hasn’t played since January 30 for Arteta’s side with the Daily Mail adding that ‘Arsenal medics are taking a cautious approach to his workload to ensure the ongoing knee complaint doesn’t worsen’.

And it is ‘those injury concerns are among the factors behind the club’s move to sign a new central striker this summer, with Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen, Joshua Zirkzee and Viktor Gyokeres among those the Gunners have looked at.’

Toney has been heavily linked to Arsenal for months and former Liverpool and England goalkeeper David James thinks a move to the Gunners would suit the Brentford striker.

When asked which club out of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United would Toney suit better, James told GGRecon: “The first person that came to mind when I heard this question was Harry Kane. I’ve seen Brentford play a couple of times in the last month since Ivan’s return and it’s obvious he would score goals for whoever he plays for, but is he going to help you win titles?

“I mention Harry Kane because a lot of people have been talking about him in the past week because he will always score goals, he’ll win the award for the top scorer in the Bundesliga and he might even break the Bundesliga scoring record for goals in a season, but Bayern Munich will probably not win the title.

“Manchester United have Rasmus Højlund at the moment and he’s been in fantastic form, so does Ivan Toney compliment him up top or does he replace him? I’m not sure how that would work, so at the moment, whilst Manchester United are showing an interest, I believe they would struggle to find a position for Ivan Toney in their starting eleven.

“Given Callum Wilson’s injury record this season, and I hope he can get himself fit to be in the conversation to go to Euro 2024 in the summer, but if there’s an ongoing issue for him there, then I think there’s a natural fit for Ivan Toney at Newcastle when you consider the way that Eddie Howe likes his side to play.

“I think Arsenal is a very interesting, and possibly tempting, prospect for Ivan. Where I think Arsenal fail in games is when they don’t have the physical presence at times against certain teams. To bring in someone like Ivan Toney would be beneficial for them. Another thing with Arsenal is that they do a lot of rotation, so it’s not like he would be expected to play every week. If I had to choose where Ivan should go in the summer, then I would say Arsenal or Newcastle United, but it all depends on whether these teams are looking to win titles or just have a top goalscorer.”