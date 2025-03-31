According to reports, Sporting Lisbon standout Viktor Gyokeres has emerged as a ‘more prominent’ summer target for Arsenal with two alternatives named.

Arsenal are crying out for a new striker as they have been short in this department after Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus suffered injuries until the end of this season.

Mikel Arteta‘s side failed with a bid for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins in January after RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko decided against a move to the Emirates during last summer’s transfer window.

Arsenal’s final piece of the jigsaw is arguably a top-class striker, and they are linked with several potential targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Sesko remains an option as he has a ‘handshake agreement’ with RB Leipzig to leave this summer amid interest from English sides, while Newcastle United sensation Alexander Isak has been mooted as a dream potential target for Arsenal.

Gyokeres, a contender to be this year’s top scorer in Europe, is another option amid reports suggesting he could be available for 70 million euros (£58m) this summer, with Man Utd also interested.

A new report from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein claims Arsenal are ‘developing strong interest’ in Gyokeres, with new sporting director Andrea Berta’s stance, Isak’s valuation and competition for Sesko factors in his favour.

‘Arsenal are developing a strong interest in Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres as they consider their options to recruit a striker this summer. ‘Gyokeres has long been admired by Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta — whose appointment was confirmed on Sunday — and is expected to figure prominently among those the club consider signing in the transfer window.’

‘Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of Alexander Isak, however, Newcastle United have no intention of letting their star player leave St James’ Park and it would likely take a massive fee for them to even consider his departure. ‘Arsenal have also done a lot of work on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who may prove to be a more cost-effective solution, but it is unclear if they will proceed with a move and the 21-year-old Slovenia international has multiple suitors. ‘Gyokeres is, therefore, now a more prominent candidate than he might have been in the past.’

Last week, Man Utd’s hopes of signing Gyokeres were dealt a blow as transfer expert Duncan Castles claimed he wants to “win trophies” at his next club.

“He wants to go to a club where he can prove himself, where he can win trophies, and his assessment of where Manchester United are at the moment is that is not the option to take in a summer where he’ll be turning 27,” Castles said on The Transfers Podcast.

“He’s going to look at the clubs that are making him offers and pick the one that he thinks is the best place to demonstrate his time in England in the lower division and at Brighton weren’t an accurate representation of his abilities as a player, and that what he’s done in Portugal can be replicated in the English League or elsewhere in Europe.”