Arsenal ‘transfer twist’ revealed as deadline is set for player who ‘screams pure Gunners’

Arsenal could be forced to wait until after the Premier League season begins to get a deal over the line for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, according to reports.

The Gunners have already brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke so far this summer with more to come.

Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera is reportedly set to sign and join up with Mikel Arteta’s squad on the pre-season tour of Asia this week.

While Arsenal seemed to make a breakthrough in their talks to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP on Tuesday with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano giving updates.

Ornstein insisted that Arsenal are ‘on verge of a total agreement’ with the Portuguese club, while Romano gave his ‘here we go’ confirmation to a transfer.

And now Football.London bring a ‘transfer twist’ at Arsenal with news the Gunners ‘may have to wait until the Premier League season starts before signing’ Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eze.

Arsenal ‘would like to bring in a third attacking player in addition to’ Madueke and Gyokeres with Eze ‘understood to be their priority target’.

Crystal Palace were recently demoted to the Conference League from the Europa League by UEFA with the Premier League club appealing the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The ‘expectation is that a decision will happen on or before 11 August’ and Crystal Palace ‘appear unlikely to sanction a significant transfer’ until they know whether they will be playing in the Europa League or Conference League next season.

That means that Premier League rivals Arsenal ‘may have to wait for Eze, unless they decide to pay the player’s release clause upfront’.

But Daily Telegraph journalist Sam Dean said earlier this week that he doubts Eze will end up at the Emirates Stadium this summer despite admitting the Palace star “screams pure Arsenal”.

Dean told Latte Firm: “I’ve not heard anything really to suggest in the past few weeks that this is advancing in a positive direction for Eze to Arsenal.

“For what it’s worth, I think he just screams pure Arsenal to me, he is what they need for so many of those games against deep blocks – I’d love to see him in an Arsenal shirt.

“But everything I’ve been told, for pretty much throughout this summer, has made me really doubt that it’s possible.

“That was the case last summer. I wonder if clubs are seeing something we’re not as fans and people who watch the game, who see the skills, the passing and the goal scoring.

“I hope that’s not the case. But as it stands, I’m pretty lacking in confidence that this move will happen.”

Speaking last season about his future, Eze revealed: “I’m so focused on just being the best player I can be, whatever interest comes, or whatever happens.

“I want to enjoy my football where I am right now. The things that I can control, that’s it.

“I’m really, really invested in becoming the best player I can be. Whether that leads me to another club, or to whatever, I’m at peace with that – and I try to stay there (at peace) as well.”