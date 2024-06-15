Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Chelsea and Manchester United target Nico Williams from La Liga side Athletic Bilbao.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City on the final day and are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as they attempt to go one better next season.

Arsenal to sign Williams?

Sporting director Edu is understood to be pursuing a new striker and centre-midfielder, with Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres mooted as potential targets.

Arsenal could also look to sign a new winger to compete with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

The Premier League giants have been heavily linked with Williams in recent months. The 21-year-old is coming off a superb season with Athletic Bilbao as he grabbed eight goals and 17 assists in his 37 appearances across all competitions.

Most of the Spain international’s appearances this season have been as a left winger but he is equally as capable of playing on the right.

Arsenal’s lack of options on the right has meant head coach Mikel Arteta has had to overly on Saka, while he has Martinelli and Trossard to choose from on the left.

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal are ‘going all out’ in an attempt to sign Williams from Athletic Bilbao this summer.

The report claims Chelsea, Man Utd and FC Barcelona are also ‘interested’ in Williams, but Arsenal are ‘preparing a bold move to secure the signing’.

‘The Gunners look set to launch the ultimate push to bring the Spaniard to London this summer. ‘Arsenal, under the direction of Mikel Arteta, are looking to strengthen their squad with top-level talent in every position. Williams’ €50 million (£42m) release clause makes him an attractive and viable option for the Londoners, who are willing to intensify their efforts to sign him. The incorporation of Williams would be a key step in the evolution of Arteta’s team, which seeks to consolidate itself among the best in Europe. ‘Chelsea and Manchester United have the necessary resources to pay Williams’ termination clause. However, the restrictions of the Premier League’s Sustainability and Profits Rules could influence their final decisions. Both clubs consider the Athletic Club attacker a valuable addition to their squads, but will have to carefully manage their finances to comply with regulations. ‘With Arsenal ready to make their move, the fate of Nico Williams promises to be one of the most exciting topics of the upcoming transfer market.’

