Arsenal have reportedly reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Espanyol’s Joan Garcia over a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners are searching for a new goalkeeper to compete with David Raya as Aaron Ramsdale nears a £25m move to Southampton.

Ramsdale found himself out of the team last season after Arsenal signed David Raya from Brentford in a loan deal that was made permanent this summer.

Newcastle, Chelsea, Ajax and Wolves have all been linked with Ramsdale this summer, but reports suggested they had all been put off by his frankly ludicrous £50m price tag.

But Southampton’s interest has endured and the Saints have now persuaded the Gunners to allow Ramsdale to join them for just £25m.

It’s claimed Southampton have agreed to pay £18m with up to £7m in add-ons and it’s now looking ‘positive’ the deal will get done, Sky Sports reported on Wednesday.

Arsenal have been linked with Wigan’s Sam Tickle to replace their second-choice goalkeeper, but The Athletic revealed last month that the Gunners were looking at Espanyol’s Joan Garcia as a ‘contingent plan’ should Ramsdale be sold.

Garcia – who has a £21m release clause in his contract – has always been ‘high’ on Arteta’s list of potential replacements and is the ‘likely target’ to compete with Raya this season.

Romano confirmed on X on Wednesday that they ‘are prepared to go for him in the next 24h!’

And now Mundo Deportivo claim the Gunners have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Garcia over a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal still need to negotiate with Espanyol, but it’s thought the La Liga side immediately refer them to his €30m release clause.

After Espanyol’s goalless draw against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, manager Manolo González was asked about the possibility of losing Garcia.

“I can’t do anything if a team comes and pays the clause. I’m very happy that he’s here… I think he will continue, but if a team comes and pays the clause, I can’t do anything. For now, I am happy that he is here and at his level. It is a luxury to have him here,” he said.

The manager doesn’t believe the 23-year-old’s release clause will be met but said he would “eat it” if Arsenal come up with the required funds.

“I don’t think he’s going to come out, if I have to eat it, I’ll eat it. I think he won’t come out, not because he doesn’t have a level but because there’s €30m that has to be paid as a clause,” González explained.

“I will try not to let him go and I can’t say anything more. I’m very happy with him.”