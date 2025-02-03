Arsenal ‘consider another move’ for Aston Villa star Watkins as options narrow

Arsenal are mulling over another bid for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

The Gunners are desperate to bring in a new striker before the transfer deadline after an injury to Gabriel Jesus left them with just Kai Havertz as their main centre-forward option.

Jesus will be out until the end of the season with a knee injury and Arsenal are now scouring the market looking for potential striker options before the transfer deadline.

The Gunners have been told to sign a new centre-forward over the past couple of years with Gary Neville and others claiming they won’t win the Premier League title without a new striker.

Arsenal made an unexpected bid for Aston Villa striker Watkins – who has contributed ten goals and five assists in 23 Premier League appearances this term – with initial reports claiming they offered £60m but it was revealed later that the bid was more like £45m.

And Miguel Delaney in The Independent claims that Arsenal could yet make an improved offer for Watkins with a bid of £60m needed “to get a deal done” after Villa signed Marcus Rashford on Sunday from Manchester United.

Mathys Tel is now on his way to Tottenham and other options look unlikely, Delaney wrote:

‘Arsenal have also been considering another move for Watkins, having first approached Villa on Monday. That enquiry left the London club with the understanding that the forward may be available for a certain price, although there was at that point a difference of at least £20m in valuation.

