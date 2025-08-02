Arsenal are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz amid concerns they may miss out on top target Eberechi Eze.

Arsenal have already signed Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera and Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, and have identified Eze as their next top target.

The Gunners have been in talks with Palace over a move for the England international amid conflicting reports over his £68m release clause.

It had been claimed that it was set to expire on Friday, but a report on Friday claimed it in fact ‘expires on August 15’, the date of this season’s first Premier League match between champions Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Palace don’t want to sell the playmaker, but want at least £35m up front for the playmaker if he is to leave for Arsenal this summer, which the Gunners aren’t ready to pay.

And in a further blow to Arsenal’s chances, Mirror claim that Arsenal are ‘concerned’ by Liverpool’s interest in Marc Guehi as it ‘could scupper their move for Eze’.

The report adds:

‘Arsenal are expected to make a move for Eze once they have offloaded some players, with the England international said to be keen on a move to the Emirates. However, Liverpool are interested in Eze’s Crystal Palace teammate Guehi and that could complicate the situation. ‘Palace are unlikely to sanction the exits of two key players this summer, although Liverpool are currently focused on their attempts to sign striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle.’

With Mikel Arteta keen on adding at least one more forward to his ranks, Football Espana claim the Gunners are ‘keeping a close eye on Diaz’, who has been warned by new Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso that he will have a ‘secondary role’ at the Bernabeu next season.

The report states:

‘Sources have indicated to Football España that three Saudi Arabian sides, namely Neom SC, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, are all interested in Brahim. Xabi Alonso has communicated to him that he will have a secondary role next season, and the trio are willing to put up €40m for the Morocco international. ‘Interest from Fenerbahce has already been reported, while Arsenal and AC Milan are also keeping a close eye on the matter in case Brahim were to become available. At this stage there are no plans to pursue him though.’

Diaz’s teammate Rodrygo was also high on the agenda for Arsenal before they made their push for Eze, but reports suggest the Brazilian is now on the verge of a move to Liverpool.

Journalist Siro Lopez claims that Rodrygo has agreed personal terms with the Reds, writing: “Liverpool have spoken to the entourage of Rodrygo, and the Real Madrid forward has approved an informal offer of personal terms.”

And DAVEOCKOP claim Liverpool want Rodrygo not just to secure a great signing but also in order to ‘land a psychological blow to Real Madrid’, with the Reds ‘ready to mount a strong bid’ for the winger who’s thought to be valued by Los Blancos at €90m [£78m].

The report states: