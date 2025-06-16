Arsenal have ‘knocked’ for a former Manchester City star along with Aston Villa amid interest from Serie A in Riccardo Califiori.

Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta are currently working on bolstering the Gunners squad in what they vowed would be a “big” summer transfer window, with reports suggesting they could spend as much as £300m on new recruits.

Martin Zubimendi has agreed to join the club after snubbing Liverpool last summer as Arsenal triggered his £51m release clause to land him from Real Sociedad.

They’re also working on signing a new striker, with both RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres reportedly keen on the move, while they’re battling Barcelona for top left-wing target Nico Williams.

But there are also expected to be further outgoings after Nuno Tavares made his loan with Lazio permanent for £4.2m and Marquinhos joined Cruzeiro for £2.5m, while Jorginho and Kieran Teirney left for Flamengo and Celtic respectively on free transfers.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is likely on his way out and has been offered an escape route by AC Milan according to Mirror, who claim the Rossoneri ‘are now pursuing a move’ for the Ukraine international, though he wasn’t their first choice addition from the Emirates.

Milan’s initial approach was for Calafiori, who only joined Arsenal last summer in a £38m move from Bologna.

‘AC Milan made an enquiry – but they were rebuffed by Arsenal and the Italy defender also wants to stay in London’, the report states.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Euro giants steam into Viktor Gyokeres chase against Arsenal, Man Utd with massive contract offer

👉 Arsenal handed significant boost as Newcastle target makes decision about transfer ‘priority’

👉 Arsenal ‘rebuff’ approach for one star but Mikel Arteta is open to sanctioning an exit

A succession of injury problems hasn’t helped Calafiori’s cause but he’s understood to figure in Arsenal’s future plans. At 23, he has time on his side and has already proven his worth at the highest level.

He was one of Italy’s more impressive players in the group stage at last summer’s European Championship, having made his international debut less than a fortnight before their first group game in Germany.

Arteta and Berta’s desire to retain Calafiori hasn’t stopped them ‘knocking’ for another defender though.

According to Spanish outlet AS, both the Gunners and Aston Villa have enquired about former Man City star Aymeric Laporte, who moved to Al Nassr from the Etihad for £23m in the summer of 2023.

It’s thought the 31-year-old, who remained the first-choice Spain centre-back before the latest round of internationals, could be tempted by a return to Europe in order to compete in the Champions League next season.

Ernesto Valverde is also making a bid to lure him back to Athletic Bilbao, where Laporte emerged from the academy to make his name ahead of a £55m move to City in 2018.

The report adds that Marseille, Inter and Napoli have also ‘knocked on his door’ this summer, with Al Nassr reportedly wanting £20m for the centre-back.