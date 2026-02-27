Arsenal are ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, according to reports.

Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton for £45million in the January 2023 transfer window and helped the club win the Carabao Cup last season.

The 25-year-old has registered 36 goals and 28 assists in 144 appearances for the Magpies, and his form has attracted interest from Liverpool.

Gordon is reportedly keen on a move to Anfield despite his Everton ties, though he has publicly emphasised that he is happy at St James’ Park.

His and Newcastle’s resolve could be put to the test in the summer transfer window, with Manchester United and Arsenal joining Liverpool in adding Gordon to their shortlist.

According to The Sun, Arsenal ‘hope to land’ Gordon for £75million and are currently leading Liverpool and United in the race for the Newcastle winger’s signature.

The former Everton youngster made a big leap when he joined Newcastle in 2023, and the Gunners believe he would be ‘happy’ to move to London.

Mikel Arteta is said to be a ‘long-time admirer’ and appreciates the player’s ability to play at centre-forward, but the Magpies are expected to ‘demand’ £95million.

The report claims a deal worth £75-80million is more realistic, despite Gordon being under contract until 2028.

Strengthening on the left wing is a priority for Arteta, and should the 16-cap England international arrive, Gabriel Martinelli’s exit is described as ‘likely’.

Newcastle have consistently emphasised that the England international is not for sale, but rivals believe they would sell for the right price.

Gordon would represent an upgrade on Martinelli, though perhaps not to the tune of £75million.

He has not always displayed the consistency required to thrive at a top club, but his game could elevate to another level alongside better players and while competing for the biggest trophies.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League and could win an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Arteta has guided the Gunners to the Carabao Cup final, where they will face league title rivals Manchester City; the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they will face League One side Mansfield Town; and the last 16 of the Champions League, where they will face either Bayer Leverkusen or Atalanta.

Regardless of Gordon’s future or the club’s success in 2025/26, it will be a busy summer for Arsenal.

The report adds that summer signing Christian Norgaard ‘is looking to move’ after starting zero Premier League games this campaign, while Ben White wants more regular playing time and has been linked with Barcelona.

Norgaard joined for a £10million fee and always knew he would be playing backup to Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice, but it would be understandable if he is disappointed with his minutes this season.

White, meanwhile, has struggled with injuries and has been unable to usurp starting right-back Jurrien Timber.

