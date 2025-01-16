Arsenal admire record-breaking PL striker as Arteta confirms January desire

Arsenal are reportedly admirers of Brentford striker Yoane Wissa, after Mikel Arteta confirmed a desire to hunt for a new forward in the January transfer window.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League and have 41 goals to their name. Only leaders Liverpool have scored more goals than Arteta’s side.

But the Spaniard has been hit by injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka, with the latter out for at least three months, and the former probably all season.

Raheem Sterling started on the wing in the north London derby on January 15, but Arteta stated afterwards that he wants to recruit up top.

According to the Telegraph, the latest name on Arsenal’s radar is Brentford’s Wissa. They are said to be admirers of the forward, who can play in any position across the front line.

Wissa has 11 Premier League goals this season, and has become the Bees’ leading scorer in the top flight, surpassing Ivan Toney.

Arsenal will not be unchallenged if they are to go after him, though. The report states that Nottingham Forest will explore a move for Wissa if Taiwo Awoniyi leaves the club in January. He is said to be on the radar of West Ham and his future is uncertain as a result.

The choice between Arsenal and Forest, if Wissa gets it, is not currently as obvious as it once would have been. After 21 games in the league for both sides, the City Ground outfit find themselves just two points behind the Gunners, in third.

They have overcome a number of obstacles, including taking four points from leaders Liverpool this term. Wissa would add to a thriving attack in which the likes of Chris Wood and Anthony Elanga have starred this season.

Whether he goes there remains to be seen, but there are positives for either move for the African attacker, and he’s deserving of the interest having surpassed 10 Premier League goals in both of the last two seasons.

