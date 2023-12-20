Arsenal transfers: Report reveals four players Arteta wants to ‘complete’ Gunners side in January

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants four new signings in the January transfer window in order to ‘complete’ his squad, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a great season so far with Arteta’s side leading the way in the Premier League after their 2-0 victory over Brighton at the weekend saw them leapfrog Liverpool.

Arsenal have also already qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League and are well placed to attract new players to the club in January as they go for a trophy push on three fronts, with the FA Cup also starting in January.

One position many pundits and former players have urged them to strengthen is in attack with Arteta told to bring in an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who scored in their win over Brighton.

And Brentford’s Ivan Toney seems to be the man that Arsenal have identified as the ideal man to help fire them to Premier League title glory this season.

The Independent claim that Arsenal are ‘leading the chase’ to sign Toney, ahead of Tottenham and Chelsea, with the England international ‘currently a major target for a number of clubs’.

READ MORE: Arteta first, ETH’s Arsenal fury, Ange ’embarrassed’: every manager booking in 23/24 and what they said

Brentford are now apparently ‘willing to do business’ after spending a number of months without their star forward due to his eight-month ban for breaching betting rules.

With his suspension coming to an end. ‘a series of clubs escalate their interest’ with Chelsea expected to have to ‘make a number of sales in January’ if they want to have a chance of landing Toney.

Arsenal are Toney’s ‘preferred option right now’ but the Gunners have a number of ‘considerations before they make a concrete move’ for the 27-year-old.

The Independent added:

‘One is the length of time he has faced out, and whether it would take him a while to get up to speed. Another is that Arteta wants four other positions he feels he needs to complete his squad. ‘They are centre-forward, another midfielder and two full-backs. Arsenal’s budget and their own Profit and Sustainability concerns mean they have to compromise on at least two of those, for the time being, unless there are additional sales to supplement their transfer budget.’

Eddie Nketiah, who has managed nine Premier League starts this term, is now on the bench more often than not following the return of Jesus from injury and there are rumours they could sell him.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal “are not desperate to sell” Nketiah, especially with no replacement lined up.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “There is speculation again about Eddie Nketiah’s future at Arsenal. Interest has always been there from 5-6 Premier League clubs and I’m told also Bundesliga clubs – it’s normal as Eddie is a very good striker.

“But Arsenal are still happy with Nketiah, there are currently no concrete or advanced negotiations, I think it could only change with a very important proposal, but at this stage, Arsenal are not desperate to sell Nketiah. At all.”