Arsenal have reached an ‘agreement’ with Brentford and Christian Norgaard over a deal for the midfielder.

The Gunners’ promised “big” transfer window is now getting going, with Norgaard set to follow Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga to the Emirates.

Zubimendi will arrive from Real Sociedad while Kepa will bring his seven-year stint as a Chelsea player to an end after Arsenal triggered their respective £51m and £5m release clauses.

And Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that they are also set to sign Norgaard for £9.4m as a replacement for Thomas Partey.

He wrote on X: Christian Nørgaard to Arsenal, here we go! Agreement done club to club after €11m proposal sent today. Personal terms also agreed with Nørgaard set for medical, Brentford have authorized the player to travel. New midfielder to replace Thomas.

A report last week revealed contract talks with Partey were ‘on the verge of collapse’ despite the Gunners being willing to offer the 32-year-old the exact same wage of £200,000 per week, with Partey asking for an unlikely pay rise.

Arsenal did not give in to the midfielder’s demands after he ‘informed the club that he will leave if no increased offer arrives’.

It was later reported that talks did indeed collapse and Partey ‘will leave the club on June 30’ with negotiations over an extension ‘at a standstill’.

And a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes now claims that Barcelona have ‘intensified contacts to close his signing as soon as possible’ on a free transfer.

The Catalans have ‘advanced talks with his environment to ensure his incorporation next season’ and Partey has been ‘educed’ by the La Liga giants, who plan to ‘present a formal offer in the coming days’.

The report states: