Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta are working hard to get Arsenal's transfer business done early.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is ‘exploring’ 12 deals for two new forwards and interest in a £50m Manchester United star proves he’s ‘leaving no stone unturned’.

Reports last month claimed Berta has a £300m transfer kitty to spend on new players to refresh Mikel Arteta’s squad this summer and after agreeing to trigger Martin Zubimendi’s £51m release clause to sign the holding midfielder from Real Sociedad, focus is now very much improving the Gunners’ attack, with a central striker and a wide forward on the agenda.

Transfer expert Nicolo Schira revealed on Monday that Arsenal have ‘offered a contract until 2030’ to Viktor Gyokeres as they move to get a deal for the sporting striker over the line.

Schira wrote on X: ‘#Arsenal are in talks with Viktor #Gyökeres’ agents to try to sign the striker, who still #AFC’s main target since September. Offered a contract until 2030. #SportingCP ask €65M to give the green light to the sale. #transfers.’

But GIVEMESPORT claim RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Brighton’s Joao Pedro remain among the strikers being ‘considered’ by Berta, while the Gunners chief hasn’t entirely given up hope of prising Alexander Isak away from Newcastle, despite suggestions the Sweden international is now set to stay at St James’ Park after the Magpies secured Champions League football for next season.

And the report also details Berta’s interest in eight wide forwards, including Alejandro Garnacho, whom United are said to be willing to make a ‘compromise’ over to force his exit this summer.

Amorim is looking to bring in players who will adapt to his style of play and the Man Utd boss reportedly told Garnacho he can leave in a meeting at Carrington on Saturday.

The i Paper insists that Garnacho is ‘heading for a quick and rather acrimonious’ departure from Old Trafford with Serie A champions Napoli ‘planning to hold talks with player and club this week’.

It is understood that ‘Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna is set to meet with United officials to begin the negotiation process’ after Garnacho was left out of the squad for the Red Devils’ final day win over Aston Villa.

Man Utd were ‘demanding closer to £60m’ in January but the report adds that ‘while Napoli are not expected to match United’s previous valuation, several sources close to the potential deal believe a compromise around the £50m mark can be found.’

Garnacho is joined by Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham) and Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).

The GMS report adds that the Gunners have also been ‘offered’ Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic ‘after clubs and agents have become aware of the capital club’s desire to bring in attacking reinforcements’.