Andrea Berta is the new sporting director at the Emirates Stadium.

Andrea Berta is working on four Arsenal deals and is said to be picking between two strikers after reportedly securing the signing of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi.

Berta was announced as the club’s new sporting director in March and is preparing for a “big” first summer in charge of comings and goings at Arsenal.

And he’s off to a good start according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who confirmed on X that the Gunners have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to move to the Emirates at the end of the season having snubbed Liverpool last summer.

He wrote: ‘Arsenal agree deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, here we go!

‘Zubimendi has now verbally agreed to sign a long term deal… so formal steps must follow soon with Arsenal to trigger €60m clause.

‘Zubi, ready to become the first signing of the new season.’

TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey has now revealed that Berta has turned his attention to signing a new striker.

The Italian is thought to be a ‘big fan’ of Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, who’s scored a whopping 25 goals in 2025 to lead the was across Europe, amid a report claiming Arsenal have ‘submitted their ‘first official offer’ to Sporting’s hierarchy, with the bid said to be worth around €75m (£63m).

But Bailey claims Berta is currently weighing up whether to move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko over the Sweden international.

The transfer expert said: “Berta is busy on incomings. There is no disputing that a new number nine is where most of his time is being spent.

“Whether that is next, time will tell, but it is seemingly looking more and more likely to be Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko, but that still isn’t certain.”

But Bailey also revealed that Berta is working on contract extensions for key trio William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Magalhaes.

It comes as no surprise that Saliba’s new deal has become a priority for Berta as reports continue to link the France international with a move to Real Madrid, with president Florentino Perez supposedly revealing his admiration of the centre-back in talks with Gunners bosses during their recent Champions League clash.

“Berta is also working hard on new deals for his own players,” Bailey said.

“One of their main objectives this summer, as well as Zubimendi, was getting new deals done for William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Magalhaes, and talks have taken place with all three camps.”

A left winger is also thought to be high on the agenda, and although it’s been claimed Berta is keeping tabs on AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, it’s thought Nico Williams remains the top target, with the Athletic Club star recently handing Arsenal a boost by ‘ruling out’ a move to Barcelona.