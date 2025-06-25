Arsenal have been tipped to bide their time to land Rodrygo from Real Madrid this summer as a Gunners transfer expert claims they could ‘try’ a similar tactic which saw them land Martin Odegaard.

Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta have been dealt a blow in their bid to sign a new left winger as Nico Williams nears a move to Barcelona, but Charles Watts has given Gooners hope of securing their ‘dream’ target Rodrygo, whose future at Real Madrid remains up in the air.

In his CaughtOffside column, Watts wrote: ‘With Nico Williams seemingly heading to Barcelona that is one of Arsenal’s top targets for the left winger off the table, but there are other options and Rodrygo’s situation at Real Madrid is certainly one to keep an eye on.

‘That looks like a situation that might run quite deep into the window, but with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the squad there is no real need for Arsenal to rush when it comes to signing a winger.

‘They do have time to weigh up their options and see what happens with Rodrygo, much like they did when they eventually signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

‘They held on during that summer, despite having interest in the likes of James Maddison and Emi Buendia, and when Madrid decided that Odegaard could leave Arsenal leapt at the chance and got the deal done.

‘It would not surprise me if they were to try something similar with Rodrygo.’

Watts also claims contract talks with Thomas Partey – who has reportedly turned down an extension which would see him continue to earn £200,000 per week – have ‘not completely ended’.

‘Thomas Partey’s situation at Arsenal remains open,’ Watts added.

‘My information at the time of writing is that a final decision has not been taken and that contract talks have not completely ended.

‘Obviously the longer this drags on without there being a breakthrough then the likelihood increases that Partey will move on as a free agent this summer, but as far as I’m aware we are not at that stage just yet.

‘So there could still be a breakthrough in the discussions, but that would need to happen quickly because both sides want clarity on the situation.

‘If Partey does end up leaving then Arsenal would have to go into the market to bring in another midfielder.

‘They already have their big money replacement sorted in Zubimendi, but I don’t think that would be enough if Partey follows Jorginho through the exit door this summer.

‘They would need someone else, maybe a younger player who they could develop over the next couple of years.

‘I’ve seen Lucien Agoume at Sevilla mentioned as a possible target and that is the sort of player I think could fit the profile of what they need.’