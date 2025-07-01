According to reports, Arsenal are ‘edging closer’ to securing a key summer signing as they are ‘near a compromise agreement’ for a £64m striker.

Heading into this summer’s transfer window, Arsenal’s top priority was to sign a new striker and this remains the case as they consider several potential options.

The Gunners are on the brink of announcing their first three signings as deals for Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard are reportedly wrapped up.

While Arsenal remain in the market for a recruit at centre-back, most of their summer budget will go on bolstering their attack as they eye a striker, winger and versatile attacking midfielder. A report on Tuesday claimed they have nine key targets to fill these positions.

Regarding Arsenal’s pursuit of a new striker, negotiations have been complicated as they reportedly have Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as their main targets.

Gyokeres hoped that his exit would be seamless due to a gentleman’s agreement with Sporting Lisbon, but club chiefs have decided to perform a U-turn to demand a higher fee than the initially agreed fee.

A move for Sesko has not been simple either, though. Reports have claimed that the Gunners are struggling to agree personal terms with the 22-year-old due to his ‘high’ salary demands.

Despite this, a new report from Caught Offside suggests the Gunners are ‘finally closer to an agreement’ for Sesko, though Man Utd and Man City are ‘lurking’.

Sesko is said to have ‘long been Arsenal’s top target up front’, but talks have ‘gone slower than expected’.

Still, a breakthrough is said to be incoming as they are ‘edging closer’, with RB Leipzig open to a ‘compromise agreement’ on one condition.

The report adds:

‘Sources close to the deal have informed CaughtOffside that the parties involved may be nearing a compromise on a fee in the region of €75m [£64m]. ‘Leipzig had initially been demanding over €80m for Sesko, but there is the growing sense that Arsenal may be able to get him for slightly less than that, provided the deal is structured right.’

As mentioned, Man Utd and Man City are also said to be interested in Sesko, while he’s on Real Madrid’s ‘radar’.

Interest from Chelsea and Liverpool is also mooted, but they are reportedly preferring other options at the moment.