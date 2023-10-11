Arsenal transfers: €60m La Liga star Arteta’s ‘chosen one to accompany Rice and Odegaard’

Martin Zubimendi has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Martin Zubimendi is reportedly Mikel Arteta’s ‘chosen one’ to join Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in the Arsenal midfield.

The Gunners brought in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya in the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta improved his squad once again having finished as runners up to Manchester City in the Premier League last season.

Arteta’s side are currently level on points with Tottenham at the top of the Premier League, and two points clear of Manchester City after the Gunners defeated the champions 1-0 on Sunday.

But there are still question marks over the Arsenal starting XI, and the third midfield spot in particular.

Havertz has operated in that role, but has looked better further forward, while Fabio Vieira has struggled at times to come to terms with the pace and physicality required.

Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for Zubimendi last January, before they signed Jorginho from Chelsea, and now Arteta is convinced the 24-year-old is the perfect fit for his side.

Barcelona are also keen, with manager Xavi supposedly ‘obsessed’ with the midfielder ‘he considers to be the most similar profile to Sergio Busquets that exists today’.

They ‘will return to the fray’ in January and according to Nacional are willing to pay the €60m release clause’ to sign the Spain international.

But Barca ‘are not alone in the auction’, with Manchester United and AC Milan also said to be keen.

But it’s Arsenal ‘who are betting most’ on Zubimendi, ‘who is Mikel Arteta’s chosen one to accompany Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice in the midfield’.

Gary Neville believes Arteta needs to focus on strengthening a different area of his team in January.

He said: “There’s one thing about Arsenal, I’ve watched Arsenal in big games this season – against Tottenham and against City – and look, they’ve both been difficult games.

“Tottenham have been in good form and obviously City are City and they don’t give a lot away. But Nketiah and Jesus… there’s talk this morning of Ivan Toney being linked with Arsenal in January.

“There’s no doubt Nketiah and Jesus they work their absolute socks off, but in quality terms I just found in those two matches, is that going to be enough to win Arsenal the league?

“That’s my only doubt is actually a centre-forward, because if they’d had a centre-forward – like if they had a Haaland, if they had a Kane – I’d be saying, ‘It’s Arsenal I think if they can keep Saliba and Gabriel and Rice fit’.

“But, honestly, I worry about Nketiah and Jesus. They’re erratic.”

READ MORE: Spurs and Arsenal head the Mood Rankings as Chelsea and Man United edge out of basement