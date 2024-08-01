Arsenal transfers: Aubameyang tells forward to leave Arteta behind and follow his lead at Euro club

Eddie Nketiah has been told to follow the lead of a former Arsenal striker

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed he has told Eddie Nketiah to leave Arsenal for Marseille, and the price the French side is willing to pay has been revealed.

Nketiah started last season well, playing from the off in the majority of the early-season games, and bagging his first career hat-trick, during a 5-0 win over Sheffield United in October. They were his third, fourth and fifth league goals of the campaign.

But that put to an end his scoring exploits for the season, just over a month in, and by the end of the term, both he and Gabriel Jesus had been pushed to the side by Kai Havertz.

Arsenal are on the lookout for more forward talent, and Nketiah has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates amid that search.

Of late, Marseille have been one of the leading names going after him, and they could be helped to the snare by one of their former players, who also represented the Gunners – Aubameyang.

Aubameyang helping Marseille signing

The former Arsenal striker responded to a fan on X asking him to tell Nketiah to join the French side by simply saying ‘Already done’.

Having played for both clubs, the opinion of the forward is sure to carry some weight with the young striker, who could be influenced to move having spoken to Aubameyang.

And while the two clubs have been unable to agree on a price for the Englishman so far, that might not be the case for much longer.

Indeed, it has been reported that Marseille are now willing to pay around £17million for the transfer.

That might be enough to convince Arsenal to sell, as it’s said talks are going to continue in the coming days over the potential move.

If Nketiah is to follow the path of Aubameyang – who had two clubs between his time at Arsenal and Marseille – he will not be playing with him, as the Gabon international has moved on to play for Al Qadsiah after 51 games for the French club, where he scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists.

