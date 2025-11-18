Arsenal are not planning for a big January transfer window, but four players could still leave the club, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta’s side are willing to accept sensible offers for Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Ben White, while another youngster could depart on loan, says Daily Mail reporter Isaan Khan.

Arsenal’s January transfer window plans: What to know

Unlikely to make any signings

Three players could leave permanently, one on loan

Myles Lewis-Skelly going nowhere

Jesus hasn’t featured for Arsenal since tearing his ACL in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United in January, but is close to returning to full training.

White and Martinelli, meanwhile, have slipped down the pecking order. There was serious talk of Martinelli leaving in the summer following the arrival of Noni Madueke.

Martinelli’s form has improved this season, but, unfortunately for him, so has Leandro Trossard’s.

The strength of Arteta’s squad creates a welcome selection headache, but it could leave some players frustrated over minutes. While neither Martinelli nor White is known to be unsettled, the door has been left slightly ajar for both.

The four players who could leave Arsenal in January

In an Arsenal Q&A, Khan revealed that the Gunners ‘would listen’ to offers for Martinelli, while White’s short-term future remains in north London, though his long-term place in Arteta’s plans will be assessed next summer.

If a significant offer arrives for Gabriel Martinelli, particularly from Saudi Arabia where there has been interest in the past, Arsenal would listen. Martinelli has slipped down the pecking order following the arrival of Noni Madueke and the form of Leandro Trossard, and after spending big last summer the Gunners are conscious of the need to recoup money from selling a first-team player. Ben White’s situation is also one to monitor. Although he remains an important squad member, Arsenal have a plethora of full-back options and White has started just one league match in this campaign. The Gunners would be open to offers. As things stand, though, the expectation is that he remains with further talks on his future next summer. His contract expires in 2028.

Meanwhile, the Premier League leaders want to give Jesus some playing time in December to ‘advertise his talents for potential suitors’, though, once again, a summer departure is more likely.

It’s understood that the club are aiming to get Jesus fit enough for some playing time next month and advertise his talents for potential suitors. If a sensible offer comes in, they will look to sell the striker in January. Otherwise, he is earmarked for the exit door next summer.

Another player who could leave Arsenal in January is Ethan Nwaneri.

As expected, Arsenal would only sanction a loan for the 18-year-old, who hasn’t started in the Premier League in 2025/26.

Ethan Nwaneri – who signed a long-term contract in the summer but has yet to start a league game this season – could be considered for a loan move. The club are conscious that the 18-year-old needs consistent senior minutes to continue his development, and January may offer an opportunity if the right environment becomes available.

Arsenal wonderkid Lewis-Skelly is going nowhere

One player the club has zero intention of letting go is Myles Lewis-Skelly.

His situation came under the spotlight when Thomas Tuchel dropped him from the England squad due to limited playing time.

Arteta addressed this recently, emphasising the importance of ‘zooming out’: for a 19-year-old, Lewis-Skelly is already ahead of schedule, trusted in big matches and part of a squad competing for major honours. He signed a five-year deal just last summer — and is going nowhere. It’s understood that with Calafiori having suffered a number of injuries since signing for the club, Arsenal see the youngster as an important part of their squad and are not looking to let him go out on loan in January. The club remain very high on his long-term potential.

Arsenal are right to dismiss any talk of him leaving. His minutes have dipped this term, but he has still played a significant amount since the start of last season.

Lewis-Skelly seems better positioned for a big role in Arsenal’s season than Nwaneri, who hasn’t been able to break into the starting XI even with Martin Odegaard injured.

The summer signing of Ebere Eze has only made his pathway more difficult, and a loan move could be the perfect chance for him to showcase his talent and stake a claim for a bigger role in Arteta’s side.

The Lewis-Skelly run 🔥

The finish from Martinelli 🫡#UCL pic.twitter.com/4K13vNSeot — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 23, 2025

No surprises in Arsenal transfer rumour mill

If you asked Arsenal fans to name three players they wouldn’t be shocked to see depart in January, Jesus, Martinelli and White would be near-unanimous picks.

White remains a fan favourite and was superb before his injury setbacks, but Arteta has clearly moved on with Jurrien Timber, who looks an outright upgrade.

Jesus and Martinelli have both had speculation swirling around them for months. Jesus is no longer viewed as a long-term No.9, while Martinelli is the only player Arsenal could sell for big money without weakening their starting XI.

There was interest from Bayern Munich in the summer, and Saudi clubs are reportedly monitoring him. If Arsenal receive a significant offer for a bench player who is showing limited signs of development, they would be foolish to reject it.