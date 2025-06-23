Arsenal set to ‘make new Viktor Gyokeres offer’ with deadline set amid striker U-turn threat

According to reports, Arsenal are set to ‘make a new offer’ for Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

Everyone knows that the Gunners are crying out for a new striker as they cannot afford to go another window without signing a forward.

Arsenal were punished for their failures in the transfer market during the 2024/25 campaign, as injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus left head coach Mikel Arteta without a recognised striker during the run-in.

This added to their woes in front of goal, with the Premier League giants becoming overly reliant on Bukayo Saka and set pieces.

Arsenal need to add more quality around Saka, as a top-tier striker and winger would ease the burden that’s currently on the England international.

It remains to be seen who Arsenal will sign, but they have been most linked with Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko in recent months.

Sesko was Arsenal’s top target during the 2024 summer window, but they missed out on the RB Leipzig star, who decided to commit to the German outfit for another season.

The 22-year-old remains on Arsenal’s radar, but the goalscoring exploits of Gyokeres, a contender to be this year’s leading scorer in Europe, have thrown a spanner into the works as he’s an alternative target.

Over the weekend, a report claimed Sesko’s ‘high demands’ could ‘force’ Arsenal to change their strategy regarding the addition of a new striker as they are ‘growing frustrated’.

Now, a couple of outlets in Portugal claim Arsenal are set to ‘make a new offer’ for Gyokeres after failing with a verbal proposal, which was worth around 65 million euros including bonuses.

The figure of Arsenal’s new offer is not revealed, but Gunners chiefs have set a deadline as they ‘want’ Gyokeres to be in the building for their pre-season tour of Asia.

Their first match of this tour is against AC Milan on July 23, while it’s also worth noting that Sporting Lisbon’s squad return to training on July 1.

While Gyokeres appears to be one of Arsenal’s leading targets, ex-Gunners star Williams Gallas has told them to snub him for Alexander Isak.

Gallas explained: “Victor Osimhen is a top class striker but I could see him clashing with Mikel Arteta,” Gallas told Prime Casino.

“Viktor Gyokeres would be a better fit, but Arsenal have to win the Premier League next season which means they need to sign Alexander Isak.

“Isak is perfect for Arsenal and they should be going all out to sign him. He would adapt instantly and give them the best chance of winning the title out of any player in the world, they don’t have time to let a striker adapt.

“Arsenal should go and break the bank for Isak. He is a 20 goal a season striker and he would be surrounding himself with quality players.

“He wouldn’t be cheap so it’s up to the board, but he is guaranteed goals.”