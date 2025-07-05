Arsenal ‘set key deadline’ for striker ‘agreement’ amid ‘significant’ fee ‘gap’ as Arteta ‘influences’ verdict

According to reports, Arsenal have ‘set a key deadline’ as they want to quickly reach an ‘agreement’ for a new striker in the coming days.

This summer’s transfer window is vital for the Gunners, who need to make a statement after enduring a disappointing campaign in 2024/25. They did not live up to expectations as they finished second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season and failed to win a trophy.

Arsenal are busy working on deals, with Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Cristhian Mosquera likely to follow Kepa Arrizabalaga in signing for the Premier League giants.

All four would be useful additions for Mikel Arteta‘s side, but their priority is to overhaul their attack after they were well short in forward positions last season.

It is common knowledge that their top priority is to sign a striker after they missed out on Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins last season, but they are also scouring the market for a winger and attacking midfielder.

Sesko and Watkins remain options for the Gunners, who are also considering Viktor Gyokeres, who is second in our top scorer in Europe ranking, as a striker signing.

Reports in recent months have indicated that Sesko and Gyokeres are Arsenal’s top targets, but they are yet to achieve a breakthrough as negotiations have been complicated for the two players.

A report from journalist Rudy Galetti for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Arsenal have ‘set themselves a key deadline’ for Sesko, as they have until ‘mid-July to forge an agreement’.

However, this is far from certain as a ‘significant gap’ of £20m is between an agreement as Arsenal and RB Leipzig are haggling over Sesko’s valuation.

The report adds:

‘The German club are holding firm on their £80m (€93m / $109m) valuation and are showing little willingness to lower the price, even though the player is pushing for a move to England. ‘So far, Arsenal have not submitted an official bid for Sesko. But the Gunners are clear on their position that they do not want to go beyond £60m (€70m / $82m). While the gap between the two clubs is significant, talks are ongoing.’

As mentioned, Gyokeres is another candidate and Caught Offisde says they are ‘edging closer’ to the Sporting Lisbon star, who has ‘chosen’ the Gunners as his ‘next destination’.

Arteta is said to have ‘influenced’ Gyokeres’ verdict on his next move.

‘Gyokeres’ decision to prioritise a move to North London was heavily influenced by his conversations with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who outlined a clear vision of the striker’s role in the club’s long-term project. ‘Arteta’s promise of a central role in Arsenal’s attacking plans, coupled with the opportunity to compete in the Champions League, proved crucial in convincing Gyokeres to reject more financially lucrative options elsewhere.’

While Arsenal appear to have Gyokeres on side, they are yet to win over Sporting Lisbon as the Primeira Liga side hold out on their reported asking price of around 80 million euros (around £70m).