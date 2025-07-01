According to reports, Arsenal have nine targets for three key summer transfers, with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze ‘high’ on their shortlist.

The Gunners are yet to officially make a summer signing, but recent reports have indicated that they have deals wrapped up for Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard.

This is while they are working on a deal for Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, who has already given this proposed transfer the ‘green light’.

These four players will certainly bolster Mikel Arteta‘s squad after their disappointing trophyless campaign in 2024/25, but key additions are still required in forward positions after they were toothless in attack last season.

It is common knowledge that their top priority is to sign a new striker as they require an upgrade on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal are also on the lookout for reinforcements in attacking midfield, with reports indicating they are stepping up their interest in England international Eze.

The Crystal Palace standout grabbed 25 goal involvements for Oliver Glasner’s side in 2024/25 as they won the FA Cup and he is attracting interest this summer. He is available for around £68m due to the release clause in his contract.

A move to Tottenham Hotspur was initially mooted as his most likely option, but Arsenal appear to have moved clear of rivals in the rave to sign Eze.

On Tuesday morning, Ornstein, in a report for The Athletic, revealed Eze is ‘high’ on their list of options to ‘bolster their attack’.

In a boost for Arsenal, ‘no other clubs have the same level of interest at the moment and he is not a player Tottenham have been working to bring in’.

It is also noted that the Gunners would look to secure Eze at a ‘lower’ price than his release clause, while ‘it is unclear whether a sale would need to happen first to facilitate a move’.

Interestingly, it is also indicated that a move for Eze or another ‘versatile attacking player’ would be ‘separate to their pursuit of a striker and left winger’.

Noni Madueke and Morgan Rogers are named as alternatives for this position, while Arsenal have six targets for the striker and winger transfers.

‘With Arsenal on their way to fulfilling some of their less glamorous transfer requirements, the obvious piece of outstanding business is the recruitment of a new No 9. Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres remain the focus of Arsenal’s attention. Other names, such as Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, remain under discussion. ‘Arsenal are looking to augment other areas of the attack. Their interest in left-sided attackers Rodrygo, Anthony Gordon and Nico Williams (also wanted by Barcelona and Bayern Munich) is well established. These deals would come at considerable cost and might require the departure of one of Arsenal’s existing wide options to balance the books.’

It is also indicated that the Gunners hierarchy are ‘trying to piece together this jigsaw’, with ‘this delicate balancing act’ deemed ‘the primary challenge of the summer’ for sporting director Andrea Berta.