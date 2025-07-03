Arsenal will not be held over a barrel as they target a new striker this summer as sporting director Andrea Berta eyes ‘other business’ in the transfer window.

The Gunners have been chasing RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, both of whom are thought of as be valued around the £70m mark by their respective clubs.

The pair are thought to be interested in a move to the Emirates and a report on Tuesday went as far as to claim they’ve ‘agreed a five-year contract’ with Gyokeres and are in ‘advanced’ talks with Sporting over his transfer.

But despite reports suggesting Arsenal have £300m to spend on new recruits amid promises of a “big” transfer window from Mikel Arteta, the club is currently unwilling to meet Sporting’s demands, with his price tag the key point to “clarify” according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“For Gyokeres, we’re getting many rumours that there’s an agreement close between Arsenal and Sporting. I’m told there are still no changes,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“There’s no advanced negotiation. We know that Gyokeres and Arsenal have been in discussions for weeks. He’s one of the main targets for Arsenal this summer.

“There’s still this war going on between the agents of the player and Sporting to understand the final price of the player. And the price has to be clarified before Arsenal go to the negotiating table.”

A report on Wednesday revealed that he’s broken up with his girlfriend in order to ‘cut all ties’ with Portugal ahead of a summer switch to the Premier League.

But football.london’s chief Arsenal correspondent Tom Canton claims “little has changed of late” and that “no wiggle room” on the price tags of Gyokeres or Sesko will likely see Arsenal “move elsewhere” in their search for a new striker.

He said: “To my understanding, very little has changed of late. Sesko is the player the club would prefer, but that is not to say they do not see good value in Gyokeres.

“Negotiations at this scale are not simple processes, selling clubs have their valuations, as do buying clubs. Both clubs right now have valuations for Sesko and Gyokeres which are above what Arsenal are willing to pay, Sesko in particular.

“If there is no wiggle room on price, Arsenal will likely move elsewhere because they want to do other business this window and despite having money, want to work comfortably within financial restrictions.

“The main issue is the prices being asked for by both RB Leipzig and Sporting CP. At the moment Arsenal are simply not prepared to reach those levels and are hoping that patience will pay off and the demands will loosen for them to find an agreement.”