Arsenal set ‘low’ asking price for £22m Arteta buy with Juventus transfer ‘concrete possibility’

Nuno Tavares and Jakub Kiwior could both leave Arsenal this summer

Arsenal could sell two defenders to clubs in the Serie A this summer, with Lazio hoping to land left-back Nuno Tavares, according to reports.

Tavares joined Arsenal for around £7million in the 2021 summer transfer window and spent last term on loan at Nottingham Forest.

His loan spell at the City Ground was bitterly disappointing after a promising temporary spell with French club Marseille.

The 24-year-old impressed in France and Arsenal had hoped to cash in last summer but ended up sanctioning the loan move to Forest, despite reports of their Premier League rivals being willing to pay around £30m to sign him permanently.

It is extremely unlikely that Tavares is in Mikel Arteta’s plans for next season, and thankfully for the Gunners, there is interest coming from Italy.

Lazio in talks with Arsenal over deal to sign defender

According to reports in the boot-shaped country, Serie A giants Lazio are eager to sign a new full-back and are interested in acquiring Tavares.

The Biancocelesti have made a few enquiries regarding full-backs and one has been sent to Arsenal over a deal to buy the Portuguese left-back.

There has not been a bid yet with Lazio still working out the logistics of a transfer, with player sales likely to be crucial.

Tavares is out of contract next year so after a couple of difficult years away from Arsenal, they will surely be looking to cash in.

It is added that without sales, Lazio will likely only be open to signing the Portuguese on loan for 2024/25. That obviously does not work for Arteta’s side.

Arsenal willing to sell £22m signing for £12.7m – reports

Another player who could leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window is Polish international Jakub Kiwior.

The Gunners signed Kiwior from Serie A outfit Spezia for a fee in the region of £22m in January 2023.

He has struggled for consistent playing time since moving to north London and has been linked with a return to Italy for a while now.

According to other reports in Italy, the potential signing of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori could see Kiwior depart, with Juventus – who appear to have left the race for the Italian’s signature – keen.

New Juventus boss Thiago Motta previously managed the Arsenal man at Spezia and is eyeing a reunion after appearing to miss out on Calafiori.

In a boost to the Old Lady, it is claimed that Kiwior’s asking price ‘is not even that high’ and is now a ‘concrete possibility’ in the transfer market.

It is claimed that the Gunners are willing to part ways with the 24-year-old for ‘around €15m’ (£12.7m), which is not an issue for Juventus.

That asking price feels very unlikely and this will be one to watch if Calafiori joins Arsenal and knocks Kiwior further down the pecking order.

