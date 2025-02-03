Arsenal transfers: Mikel Arteta favourite ‘closing in on’ exit with club ‘prepared to seal’ signing

Brazilian club Flamengo are reportedly ‘prepared to seal’ the signing of Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, who is out of contract at the end of 2024/25.

Jorginho was brought to the club after they failed to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton in the 2023 winter transfer window.

Arsenal fans were initially frustrated by the signing of another Chelsea player having recently signed Kai Havertz for £65million, but the Italian has turned out to be a brilliant signing for only £12m.

👉 GET INVOLVED: January Transfer Deadline Day 2025: Follow it LIVE with F365…

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta absolutely loves him and Jorginho appears to appreciate his role in the squad.

His future has been very uncertain for a while, however, having signed an 18-month contract when he joined and a one-year extension last May.

His current deal expires at the end of the season and there is strong interest from Brazilian outfit Flamengo, who want to sign him ahead of this summer’s Club World Cup.

MORE ON ARSENAL:

👉 Arsenal January panic buys ranked as Arteta chases new striker after Zubimendi agreement

👉 Jorginho tips Arsenal team-mate to win the Ballon d’Or if he improves one ‘little thing’

👉 Rubbish list of Italians in the Premier League a bad omen for Arsenal after Calafiori signing

Flamengo tried to sign Jorginho this month but Arteta is reluctant to let him go, meaning a move to South America will likely happen in the summer.

A move to Brazil seems inevitable, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano saying the experienced midfielder is ‘closing in on’ a transfer to Flamengo.

Romano said: ‘Flamengo are prepared to seal Jorginho deal in the next days valid from Club World Cup 2025. He’s closing in on move to Fla on free transfer from June, as Arsenal did not accept a fee for January transfer.’

Jorginho was born in Brazil but chose to represent Italy at international level, helping the Azzurri win Euro 2020 in the same season he won the Champions League at Chelsea.

The 33-year-old has never played in Brazil despite being born there but is now likely to finish his career at Flamengo.

He first came to the Premier League in July 2018, joining Chelsea from Napoli for around £50m.

Jorginho has not won any trophies at Arsenal but claimed the Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

👉 READ NOW: 16 Conclusions on Arsenal 5-1 Man City: Havertz Discourse, Haaland numbers, Lewis-Skelly’s humble day