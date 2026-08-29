Arsenal complete signing of Man Utd forward with 24 international caps

Arsenal have signed Gibraltar international winger James Scanlon from Manchester United, the Gunners have confirmed.

Scanlon, 19, was born in Leicester and spent time in the Derby County youth setup before joining the Man Utd academy. He mainly likes to play as a left winger but can also operate on the right flank or in the No 10 role if required.

Scanlon has a surprising amount of international experience, as he has scored five times in 24 matches for Gibraltar.

The attacker registered 38 goals and 17 assists in 110 matches for United’s youth teams, while he spent last season on loan at Swindon Town in League Two.

But Scanlon will now continue his development in north London, having officially joined Arsenal on a two-year deal.

As per Nathan Salt, who covers United for the Daily Mail, Michael Carrick’s side negotiated a 50 per cent sell-on clause when agreeing to let Scanlon leave.

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Reacting to the transfer, Scanlon said: “It’s a pleasure to be here, I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve been waiting to get this over the line, so I’m buzzing to be here.

“My family are massive to me, so to have them here for this special day is only going to make it better.”

When asked why he made the switch, the starlet added: “I think you can see where the club’s at, [it’s] really positive and I think it’s only going to get better.

“You can see that everyone here is hungrier for more, hungrier to get better and I think that’s something I believe I can add to and want to be a part of as well.

“I’m a creative player, I like to score goals, assist, so hopefully I can excite players who watch me, and that’s what I’m here to do really.”

Scanlon also discussed how his international experience with Gibraltar has aided his development.

James Scanlon joins Arsenal from Man Utd

“I think it’s massive. [I’m] obviously proud to represent [my] country, but also international football at a young age is only going to improve me as a player, as a person as well,” he said.

“Playing against men week-in, week-out, being part of a dressing room that represents a country is also extremely valuable, so I think it’s only going to help me going forward.”

Arsenal fans will be glad to see the Gunners landing an exciting young talent from United after Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven headed in the opposite direction.

Obi is a prolific striker who is understood to have elite potential, while Heaven is already picking up starts for United.

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