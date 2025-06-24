Arsenal reportedly have their ‘next’ signing after Martin Zubimendi lined up, while they have an option to replace one star ‘entertaining offers’.

While Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have made a fast start to this summer’s transfer window, the same cannot be said for Arsenal.

The Gunners need to make a statement this summer as they endured a disappointing campaign in 2024/25, finishing second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season and failing to win a trophy.

Despite this, Arsenal are yet to make a summer signing as they work behind the scenes on landing their preferred targets.

Arsenal’s top priority is to sign a new striker, but it remains to be seen who they will sign as they are reportedly pursuing Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

Still, Arsenal are close to a breakthrough, with a deal for long-term target Martin Zubimendi ‘wrapped up’ and set to be completed in the coming days.

With Zubimendi set to be Arsenal’s first signing, their attention will be on securing their second addition and a new report from The Athletic claims their ‘next significant arrival is expected’ to be Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Gunners are in the market for a goalkeeper as they require competition for David Raya and have turned to Arrizabalaga in a low-cost £5m deal after missing out on Joan Garcia to FC Barcelona.

The report also provides an update on the other deals Arsenal are working on, with Gyokeres and Sesko confirmed as the strikers ‘under the strongest consideration’ at the Emirates.

Arsenal could also pursue a second new midfielder as Thomas Partey looks increasingly likely to leave upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this month.

The Athletic say Partey is ‘entertaining offers’ to leave the Gunners and he ‘will have to be replaced’, with 23-year-old Sevilla star Lucien Agoume ‘one of the names under discussion’ as club chiefs ‘discuss’ alternatives.

It has also been suggested that Gabriel Martinelli could follow Partey in leaving amid interest from Bayern Munich, but The Athletic have poured cold water on these claims. The report adds: