Arsenal have ‘taken the first step’ towards signing Barcelona star Marc Casado after Mikel Arteta made an ‘express request’ over the midfielder’s transfer.

The Gunners have already agreed a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi to bolster Arteta’s midfield after they triggered his £51m Real Soceidad release clause, but they’re looking to add another midfielder after Jorginho left the club at the end of his contract and amid reports that Thomas Partey will follow him from the Emirates.

Arteta is a huge fan of Partey and consistently stated his desire for him to stay as he neared the end of his contract, but the club chiefs now appear to have accepted he will leave the club.

CaughtOffside reported earlier this week that contract talks were ‘on the verge of collapse’, despite the Gunners being willing to offer the 32-year-old the exact same wage of £200,000 per week, with Partey asking for an unlikely pay rise.

Arsenal did not give in to the midfielder’s demands after he ‘informed the club that he will leave if no increased offer arrives’.

ESPN later reported that talks have indeed collapsed and Partey ‘will leave the club on June 30’ with negotiations over an extension ‘at a standstill’.

A report on Friday claims the Gunner have made an ‘enquiry’ over the possible signing of Warren Zaire-Emery from PSG, while Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume and Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi are also on their shortlist.

But now Spanish outlet Nacional claim the Gunners have ‘have already taken the first step’ in a bid to sign Casado having ‘officially asked Barcelona if they’re willing to negotiate for the young midfielder’.

Arsenal reportedly deem the 21-year-old as ‘the perfect profile for Premier League football’ and have been encouraged by his reduced role under Hansi Flick in the second half of last season.

The report states:

‘The return of Marc Bernal and the assured continuity of Frenkie De Jong, Barça has covered the pivot position. Even Eric García or Gavi can occupy the position. This opens the possibility of a temporary or even permanent exit, especially if an important offer arrives that can help the club balance its accounts.’

‘British sources’ told Nacional that ‘Arteta has expressly requested reports on Casado’, with the Spaniard ‘appreciating his defensive intensity and tactical versatility’.

‘There is even talk that the gunners could offer up to 60 million euros, a figure that would force Barça to reflect seriously,’ the report adds.

It’s claimed Casado isn’t seeking an exit and while he recognises that a move to Arsenal may increase his game time, his ‘dream is till to consolidate with the Blaugrana shirt’.