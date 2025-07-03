David Ornstein has revealed the key to Arsenal completing the signing of Rodrygo from Real Madrid this summer and outlined the likely role for Eberechi Eze should he join the Gunners.

Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta are working to bolster the Arsenal squad in what they promised would be a “big” transfer window this summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is the only officially confirmed signing this summer after Arsenal triggered his £5m release clause to land him from Chelsea, but Martin Zubimendi is expected to be announced on Thursday and transfer expert Ben Jacobs confirmed Christian Norgaard’s transfer from Brentford is set to be completed next week while discussing other potential moves in the transfer market.

Jacobs told talkSPORT: “It’s [Eberechi] Eze plus a left winger and then you have a number nine as well. Add in Norgaard who has done the first part of his medical and is expected to complete his move next week. On top of that factor in the €60m or so outlay for Martin Zubimendi and Arsenal are getting going. [Cristhian] Mosquera is another one they’re very optimistic on.”

A report on Thursday claimed the Gunners may ‘move on’ from Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko in their search for a new No.9, while The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed what he “thinks” happen for the Gunners to land reported ‘dream’ left winger Rodrgyo from Real Madrid.

Ornstein explained: “Arsenal are spinning multiple plates and working on the various positions.

“We know the number nine is the priority for them and then they’ve always wanted to strengthen on the left wing but they’ve got Gabriel Martinelli, a very fine player there already.

“If he was to leave, then you could see them maybe bringing in a top left-sided winger.

“If he’s not to leave, then I don’t think so. We’ve talked and reported on the likes of Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon. I think that’s if Martinelli leaves. I don’t necessarily think that that’s if he was to stay.

“Whereas you could look at somebody like Noni Madueke who could come in and be that back up to Saka on the right. He could be an option on the left potentially even if Martinelli stayed.

“And then you’ve got they’re looking at things inside, the likes of Eze, it’s been well reported, and Morgan Rogers, and there are loads of names. James [McNicholas] listed them in the deal sheet this week, so I’m not putting any order on them.

“But we do know that Eze is high among them for that 8-10 role, which is separate to the striker, the left, the right.”